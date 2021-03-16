Katten Corporate and Real Estate Associates Selected for Legal Diversity Leadership Program

"Darnell and Christy are rising stars in the legal profession, and the Pathfinder Program will provide them with training and development opportunities to help them advance their careers," said Katten Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "Katten's support of this program each year reaffirms our commitment to helping our young, diverse attorneys achieve success."

As an associate in Katten's Corporate practice in Chicago, Clayborn represents financial buyers and sellers in mergers and acquisitions through all stages of a transaction. He also advises companies on general corporate and corporate governance matters, as well as in private equity transactions.

An associate in the Real Estate practice in Katten's New York office, Tirtatunggal represents owners, tenants, developers, lenders, borrowers, financial institutions and corporations in a broad range of complex real estate transactions, including financings, acquisitions and dispositions, development and leasing.

The Pathfinder Program offers Clayborn and Tirtatunggal a range of virtual opportunities to develop leadership skills, build professional relationships and networks, and form a successful career development path.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners committed to building a more open and diverse legal profession.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten