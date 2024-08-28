Katten Announces 2024 Partner Promotions

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm's Executive Committee unanimously approved the promotion of 11 attorneys to partner.

"This career milestone is a testament to the years of hard work, long hours and boundless energy our new partners have dedicated to their professional growth and clients, and we congratulate them on this achievement," said Katten Chair Gil Soffer. "Their exceptional talent and skills greatly benefit our clients, and we look forward to their continued contributions and success."

Effective September 1, 2024, the new partners are:

Cynthia Reed Altchek , Private Wealth, New York

, Private Wealth, Yelena E. Archiyan , Insolvency and Restructuring, Dallas

, Insolvency and Restructuring, Camille A. Brooks , Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation, Los Angeles

, Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation, Timothy H. Gray , Appeals and Critical Motions, Washington, DC

, Appeals and Critical Motions, Benjamin Lavin , Private Wealth, Chicago

, Private Wealth, Josh Lewis , Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Chicago

, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Jessica L. Schauwecker , Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Dallas

, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, John Sun , Structured Finance and Securitization, Washington, DC

, Structured Finance and Securitization, Allison E. Yager , Insolvency and Restructuring, Chicago

, Insolvency and Restructuring, Paul S. Yong , Securities Litigation, Los Angeles

, Securities Litigation, Natalie Youkel , Government and Public Finance, New York

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

