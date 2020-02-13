Katten Corporate Partner Tapped for Diversity Program

"Mark is an emerging leader at Katten with great potential. Through this program, he will gain strong leadership and relationship building skills that will benefit his professional growth and development," said Katten Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "Katten's participation in the program demonstrates the firm's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture that empowers our attorneys to achieve successful careers, positioning them for leadership opportunities."

As a partner in Katten's Corporate practice, Reyes represents public and private companies and their investors in a number of complex transactions, including initial public offerings and other capital markets and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. Reyes also regularly counsels public companies on securities law compliance, disclosure and corporate governance issues.

As a fellow, Reyes will participate in a yearlong professional development program that includes conferences, peer-group projects to foster collaboration and build relationships, and extensive interaction with LCLD's top leadership.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners committed to building a more open and diverse legal profession.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

