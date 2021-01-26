Katten, Cushman & Wakefield to Hold 14th Annual Outlook on the Commercial Real Estate Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten, in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, announced today that it will feature five industry leaders at the 14th Annual Outlook on the Commercial Real Estate Market. The free, invitation-only, virtual event will take place on January 27.

"We look forward to joining Cushman & Wakefield to bring the Charlotte business community together for a frank and insightful discussion about the commercial real estate market in the year ahead," said Daniel S. Huffenus, event moderator and Katten Real Estate partner. "This year we plan to take a long look at how the pandemic, financial uncertainty and a new federal administration may impact the trends and issues facing our region." Several Katten attorneys will join Huffenus virtually, including Karen Nelson, newly named managing partner of the firm's Charlotte office, and Frank Arado, chair of the Southeast Real Estate practice.

Revathi Greenwood, Global Head of Data and Insights, United States, Cushman & Wakefield, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will offer an economic and commercial real estate outlook for 2021. Greenwood will join a panel discussion with several of the region's real estate thought leaders: Rachel Goldin Jinich, Senior Vice President in Commercial Real Estate - Specialty Capital, Wells Fargo Bank; Blake Silverman, President, The Silverman Group; Michael Squires, Managing Director, Limekiln Real Estate Investment Management, LP; and Carly Tripp, Global Chief Investment Officer and Head of NRE Investments, Nuveen.

"Our Commercial Real Estate Outlook is recognized industry-wide as the premier event for the commercial real estate market. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Charlotte has proven itself to be resilient, and there are strong indicators that the city will continue to grow and thrive. Revathi Greenwood and our panelists will provide best-in-class research and perspective on what's next," said Brett Gray, event host and Cushman & Wakefield Charlotte Managing Principal.

As the Global Head of Data and Insights for Cushman & Wakefield, Greenwood has overall responsibility for the data strategy for the company. She leads an agile team of data analysts and scientists who are responsible for creating strategies, roadmaps, policies, and procedures that guide all decisions related to data. A well-established multidisciplinary leader, Greenwood has 22 years of experience in the CRE industry, advising on properties valued at more than $15 billion for various clients. She brings significant consulting and corporate finance experience as well as strong global exposure across Europe and Asia.

Attendees of the Outlook on the Commercial Real Estate Market are required to register for the event in advance. While the event is free of charge, attendees are also encouraged to donate to Hospitality House of Charlotte, which provides the comforts of home for families of seriously ill loved ones by offering affordable accommodations in the heart of Charlotte's medical community.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten

Related Links

https://katten.com

