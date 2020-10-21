Katten Dallas Office Designated Among Best Places to Work

"This recognition spotlights the quality culture we are proud to have created in Katten's Dallas office centered on exceptional client service, a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, and strong support provided to our attorneys and business professionals so they can thrive in their careers," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of Katten's Dallas office. "This honor reaffirms the firm's efforts aimed at being among the most in-demand law firms for top talent and clients."

Katten opened the Dallas location in 2018 with seven corporate partners focused mainly on private equity work to service the growing legal needs of the North Texas business community. Since then, the office has grown to more than 40 attorneys servicing clients in a variety of areas including finance, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, health care, white collar and criminal defense, insolvency and restructuring, real estate, corporate, and litigation.

The Dallas office is based in the PwC Tower at Park District, a 20-story office tower located in the heart of Dallas' Uptown neighborhood near Klyde Warren Park. Its design adheres to safe social distancing guidelines and leverages state-of-the-art technology for the remote work environment. Katten's 56,000-square-foot office with panoramic park views includes a flexible and efficient use of space and fosters collaboration and creativity, creating a modern and healthy work environment preferred by workers — especially the next generation of employees.

Katten recently enhanced its parental leave and remote work policies as well as career-advancement and diversity initiatives to offer a more supportive work environment.

During the public health crisis, Katten revised its remote work policy to reflect the firm's current remote work environment as well as allow for more flexible schedules to accommodate caregiving and distance-learning needs.

This year, Katten expanded its parental leave policy to include a standard 12-week gender-neutral paid leave. An additional eight weeks for a total of 20 weeks is offered to birth mothers and those who have exceptional circumstances, such as adoptive and surrogate parents.

Complementing these policies and increased benefits are a number of initiatives including:

Katten's wellness program encouraging greater attention to mental and physical health for employees;

A business development boot camp for members of the firm's Women's Leadership Forum, led by Dallas partner Kenya S. Woodruff ; and

The Parent Affinity Group to support and connect working parents and discuss approaches to dealing with pandemic challenges like balancing work, childcare and homeschooling.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten

Related Links

https://katten.com

