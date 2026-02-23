Katten Partner Susan Light Named Among New York's Notable Women in Law

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Financial Markets and Funds Partner Susan Light was selected to the list of Notable Women in Law by Crain's New York Business. This marks Light's second appearance on the list, having previously been recognized in 2020.

The Notable Women in Law distinction celebrates senior-level women attorneys in New York who are making an impact in their practices, firms and the legal community.

Katten Broker-Dealer Regulation Co-Chair Susan Light was honored among the Notable Women in Law by Crain's New York Business.

"We are incredibly proud to have Sue on our Katten team, and she is very deserving of this honor. Her extraordinary legal career, regulatory experience and tireless dedication to mentoring the next generation of attorneys reflect the tremendous value she brings to our financial services clients and our firm overall," said Katten Chair Gil Soffer.

As co-chair of Katten's Broker-Dealer Regulation practice, Light leverages her decades of experience as a senior leader and regulatory officer at the New York Stock Exchange and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where she helped run the enforcement division, and her litigation experience as an assistant district attorney.

Her clients include major investment banks, online brokers, proprietary trading firms and other financial service providers. She advises clients on a variety of regulatory issues facing broker-dealers, such as net capital and margin, digital assets, supervision and registration. She also represents broker-dealers in high-stakes enforcement investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, exchanges and state regulators into securities law violations including fraud, market manipulation, trading issues and other financial regulations, consistently securing favorable outcomes for her clients.

This past year alone, Light has been recognized for her work in the Chambers USA legal guide, where she is ranked in the "Financial Services Regulation: Broker Dealer (Enforcement)" category and named among the New York Business Journal's Women of Influence. She was selected as the 2025 Best Mentor at the New York Legal Awards by the New York Law Journal, on the heels of being honored with Katten's John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award in 2024. She is also the national chair of Katten's Jewish Cultural Affinity Group.

