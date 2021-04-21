Katten Draws New Capital Markets Partner Focused on Business Development Companies and Closed-End Funds

Bulkin handles all aspects of legal counsel in these areas, including formation, ongoing compliance and capital-raising activities of BDCs and CEFs. He has led numerous public and private securities (both equity and debt) offerings for BDCs and CEFs as both issuers' and underwriters' counsel.

"Vlad is an exceptional attorney who brings a great deal of experience that will nicely supplement what we do as a one-stop shop capable of addressing the full range of matters important to our clients," said Lance Zinman, global chair of Katten's Financial Markets and Funds department, including the Investment Management and Funds practice.

"We're excited about the cross-selling opportunities we will have with our private credit and structured finance partners with Vlad on board, and we are confident that our expansive platform will help build his deal work with BDCs," Zinman added.

Previously a partner at a firm well known for its work with BDCs, Bulkin represents issuers and underwriters in public and private securities offerings, including IPOs, shelf offerings, at-the-market offerings, registered direct offerings, high-yield bond offerings, convertible debt offerings, Rule 144A offerings, and rights offerings. He also regularly advises public companies, including BDCs and CEFs, on corporate governance matters and compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as well as NYSE, NASDAQ and FINRA regulations.

Co-chaired by New York partners Wendy Cohen and Allison Yacker, Katten's Investment Management and Funds practice handles virtually anything clients require in connection with the establishment and ongoing operation of their businesses, including all matters of regulatory compliance. With decades-long relationships with many of the world's largest and most successful financial market participants, including investment managers and institutional investors, practice members offers legal counsel in the United States and globally, with the UK practice working seamlessly with the US team to help open global market opportunities for clients.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

