Katten Earns Equality 100 Award for LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"At Katten, we take great pride in fostering an inclusive and welcoming culture where diversity is celebrated through initiatives and is deeply embedded in our policies and benefits," said Amber Haggins, Katten's senior director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent. "We strive to maintain a respectful workplace where all our talented attorneys and business professionals feel valued and empowered to achieve success."

Katten joins more than 700 businesses in the United States honored with the Equality 100 Award as leaders in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion for their corporate policies, practices and benefits. Companies are rated on their nondiscrimination policies, equitable health care benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, corporate social responsibility, and inclusive internal workplace culture.

"With the support of the firm, Katten's LGBTQ+ Coalition is committed to strengthening our community, advocating for diversity and inclusion, and building a sense of belonging at the firm through various programs," said Partner Brandon D. Hadley, co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Coalition. "To have Katten be recognized for its fair and inclusive policies, benefits and resources is a meaningful distinction."

