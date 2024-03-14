Katten Expands Litigation Team With Kevin Broughel in New York

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that seasoned litigator Kevin P. Broughel has joined the firm's Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice as a partner in New York.

"Kevin is a talented attorney with broad experience across the financial services, securities and banking industries," said Christian T. Kemnitz, partner and chair of the Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice. "His advanced litigation skills are valued by clients. His ability to combine those skills with a deep understanding of the financial markets, products and regulations in which we specialize makes him a perfect addition to our group. Kevin is well-positioned to immediately add value for our clients in high-stakes matters across a variety of industries."

With over twenty years of experience, Broughel focuses his practice in the areas of financial services, securities and shareholder disputes, fiduciary duty litigation and commercial litigation. He counsels corporations and individuals in complex litigation involving corporate governance and fiduciary duties, securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, class and derivative litigation, bankruptcy litigation and restructuring matters.

Broughel represents clients in the financial services sector in addition to a variety of other industries including energy, e-commerce, private equity, real estate and life sciences.

A frequent speaker and writer on various financial and general commercial litigation topics, Broughel is a former co-chair of the American Bar Association's programming for its Pre-Trial Practice and Discovery Committee.

Before joining Katten, Broughel served as global co-chair of the Securities Litigation practice at Paul Hastings LLP.

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP