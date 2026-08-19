Katten Expands Restructuring Practice with Addition of Genevieve Weiner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Genevieve Weiner has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in its Restructuring practice, further strengthening the firm's capabilities to guide clients through complex financial challenges.

Genevieve Weiner has joined Katten's Los Angeles office as a partner in its Restructuring practice.

"Genevieve's sophisticated restructuring experience and forward-looking approach make her a tremendous asset to our clients and to our practice," said Steven Reisman, global chair of Katten's Restructuring practice. "She has represented, at different times of her practice, each constituency in the restructuring process across market cycles, and she consistently sees around corners for her clients. That experience and judgment add substantial depth to our platform, and we welcome hard work, experience and creativity to our growing practice."

Weiner represents secured and unsecured creditors, lenders, debtors and other stakeholders in complex restructuring matters, distressed mergers and acquisitions, general assignments for the benefit of creditors, receiverships and out-of-court restructurings. She has experience across many industries, including healthcare, real estate, technology and general corporate transactions.

In matters involving financial institutions, private credit and alternative lenders and trade creditors, Weiner provides guidance on distressed investments, loan enforcement strategies, cash collateral and debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing matters, adequate protection disputes, claims prosecution and bankruptcy litigation. She also advises private and public companies facing financial distress, as well as strategic purchasers pursuing distressed acquisitions through Section 363 sales and UCC foreclosure proceedings.

"Genevieve's arrival in Los Angeles is a direct reflection of our strategic plan to grow where our clients need us most," said Christine Fitzgerald, managing partner of Katten's California offices. "The West Coast is a key market for the firm, and adding lawyers of Genevieve's caliber strengthens the bench we can offer clients nationwide."

A leader in her field, Weiner is joining from Sidley Austin and has been recognized by Chambers USA for Bankruptcy/Restructuring in California. In 2022, the American Bankruptcy Institute named Weiner one of its "40 Under 40" honorees, a distinction that recognizes young leaders who are making a meaningful impact in the bankruptcy and insolvency community through their leadership, achievements and service.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, restructuring, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten