Katten Expands West Coast Securities Litigation Team With Return of Richard Zelichov

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Richard H. Zelichov has rejoined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in its Securities Litigation practice.

"Our Securities Litigation team is widely recognized for handling a broad range of high-stakes matters and Richard is a go-to attorney for developing pragmatic litigation strategies and defending companies to protect shareholder value," said Bruce G. Vanyo, co-chair of Katten's Securities Litigation department. "We are delighted to have Richard return to the team and know our clients will benefit from the trusted, collaborative and talented counsel he is known for."

Zelichov handles a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters, including the representation of public companies and their directors and officers in securities class actions and derivative suits across federal and state courts nationwide. He also counsels clients on corporate governance issues, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement matters and conducts internal investigations.

Representing businesses across the technology, life sciences, and financial sectors, Zelichov defends organizations and senior executives in a broad range of matters, including accounting restatements, missed earnings projections, product recalls, executive compensation disputes, stock option issues, and M&A-related litigation.

"Richard's return to Katten underscores the firm's commitment to further strengthening our securities litigation capabilities on the West Coast," said Christine Noelle Fitzgerald, managing partner of Katten's California offices. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to our Los Angeles office."

