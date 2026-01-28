Katten's Carl Kennedy to Lead the CFTC Alumni Association

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Carl Kennedy, a former US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulator who co-chairs the firm's Financial Markets and Regulation (FMR) practice, was tapped to co-chair the CFTC Graduates Society (CFTCGS).

The organization was created to foster camaraderie and strengthen networks among current CFTC professionals and those who previously worked at the agency. Kennedy's new role will be formally announced at the upcoming American Bar Association (ABA) Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Meeting 2026.

Katten Partner Carl Kennedy, a former US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulator who co-chairs the firm’s Financial Markets and Regulation practice, was tapped to co-chair the CFTC Graduates Society.

"The society helps promote the agency's mission of fostering open, transparent and competitive commodities and derivatives markets," said Kennedy. "It further provides opportunities for members to share information and build social connections. I look forward to working with my fellow alumni to advance these objectives."

Kennedy, who co-chairs Katten's FMR practice with former CFTC General Counsel Daniel Davis, will co-chair the CFTCGS with Matt Kulkin, a Washington, DC-based partner at another Big Law firm.

Before his role as a CFTC regulator, Kennedy served as a senior in-house counsel at a large investment bank. He deftly leverages his government agency and in-house experience to help large and small financial institutions, asset managers, clearinghouses, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms, among others, navigate a range of business concerns. This, combined with his deep grasp of the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape of commodities and derivatives markets and other key skills, has established Kennedy as a go-to advisor in the financial services industry.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten