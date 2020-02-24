Katten Finance Attorneys Chosen for Diverse Talent Development Program

"Sheehan and John have distinguished themselves as rising attorneys early in their careers and the Pathfinder program is a great opportunity for them to learn from leaders in the legal profession," said Katten Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "Katten's participation in this valuable program affirms our commitment to nurturing the careers of talented diverse attorneys and empowering them with the skills required for future leadership opportunities."

As an associate in Katten's Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice in Chicago, Band advises banks, brokers, traders and others who are facing complex class-action lawsuits or investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or the Department of Justice. In this role, he offers creative litigation strategies to address his clients' needs and concerns.

Sun, an associate in the Structured Finance and Securitization practice in Katten's Washington, DC office, represents a broad range of clients in securities and financing transactions, including asset-backed secured lending, purchase and sale of whole loans, warehouse facilities and public and private offerings of securities backed by residential mortgages and automobile receivables.

The Pathfinder program offers Band and Sun opportunities to participate in interactive workshops, online experiential learning sessions, small group discussions and peer networking.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners committed to building a more open and diverse legal profession.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

