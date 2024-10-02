Katten Global Head of Financial Markets and Funds Lance Zinman Joins MFA Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Lance Zinman, Global Head of the firm's industry-leading Financial Markets and Funds department, is a newly appointed member of MFA Board of Directors. As such, he will assist in guiding the MFA mission to foster a thriving alternative asset management industry worldwide.

"Investors can face a range of worrying issues, particularly as private funds face heightened scrutiny and regulatory pressure. They need top-tier guidance," Zinman said. "MFA's role in advocating for our industry is key. I'm eager to add my insight and experience to these efforts as we prepare for a transformative 2025, focusing on global growth and regulatory engagement in the United States and key regions such as the UK, EU and Middle East.

"I am honored and could not be more pleased to help guide the ongoing efforts of this esteemed body," he said.

The 42-member MFA board comprises executives and others in top posts at leading alternative asset management firms and service provider organizations who leverage their skills to help MFA members raise capital, invest and generate solid returns for their beneficiaries. With the board's guidance, MFA represents the global alternative investment industry by advocating for public policies that foster efficient, transparent, fair capital markets and competitive tax and regulatory structures, among other beneficial developments.

Zinman, who began his legal career as a Katten corporate attorney, developed an award-winning integrated transactional, funds and regulatory practice where his particular skill set combines a deep understanding of corporate, regulatory, intellectual property and tax law with broad knowledge of the securities and derivatives markets. His department includes attorneys based in the United States and London, several of whom formerly have held senior positions within the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) and have served as senior in-house counsel and business advisors at global investment banks.

Zinman is among 16 incoming 2025 MFA board members, elected and appointed. They include leaders at some of the world's biggest banks and asset management companies, one of which is among the world's most profitable hedge funds. Their tenures began on October 1.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

