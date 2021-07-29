Katten Health Care Attorneys Tapped for Top ABA Diversity and Education Posts

"These kinds of appointments and the recognition they bring typically take years to attain. That Ramana has been named so soon in his career underscores the outstanding nature of his work as a young lawyer. Likewise, Missy's new post, coming after serving as the chair of the ABA's Health Law Section Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, shows the high regard other lawyers have for her work and their confidence in the impact she can have on improving the legal profession," said Lisa Atlas Genecov, national chair of Katten's Health Care practice.

Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey added, "We could not be more proud of Missy and Ramana. Their new roles will give them a platform to use their considerable skills and intellect to help young people, particularly those who are diverse, maximize their potential in the field of law, a key Katten mission.

"As we continue to expand the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts," Furey said, "Ramana and Missy will have our full support in working with the ABA to accomplish similar goals."

Rameswaran and Apodaca were among numerous attorneys nominated for ABA presidential appointments. Each year, the ABA president-elect fills open positions to hundreds of ABA entities, and nominations are accepted from law firms and attorneys nationwide.

Rameswaran will serve on the 10-member Council for up to three years beginning in August. Each year, the Council identifies initiatives nationally that support its mission to promote and create programs and policies to encourage and assist diverse young people wanting to pursue careers in the legal profession.

The Council worked with the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) to create the Pipeline Diversity Directory, a cost-free, online searchable database of projects, programs and other services sponsored by law schools, law firms, in-house counsel, bar associations and other organizations nationally.

Apodaca also will begin her role as an appointee to the Committee in August. The Committee is charged with partnering with the ABA's other entities and diverse membership to deliver innovative and high-quality legal education programs and services.

