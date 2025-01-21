Katten Lands Intellectual Property Partner Nathan Smith in London

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP announced today that Nathan Smith has joined the firm as a partner in London, strengthening the firm's capabilities in addressing needs for a growing roster of clients worldwide.

"Bringing on board an experienced practitioner like Nathan is a tremendous asset to our clients in the UK and globally." Post this Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP announced today that Nathan Smith has joined the firm as a partner in London.

"Nathan's blend of experience in trademark prosecution and protection and representation in critical business transactions for high-profile clients with significant IP assets further positions Katten to handle more cross-border matters and provide valuable IP support," said Deepro R. Mukerjee, chair of Katten's global Intellectual Property department and a member of Katten's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. "Nathan deepens the bench of our exemplary team with industry-rich experience and a reputation for building strong client relationships."

Smith's practice spans all facets of IP law, including noncontentious, contentious, transactional and commercial matters. He has extensive experience counseling clients on the protection, monetization and enforcement of IP rights globally across a range of industries, including financial services, technology, telecommunications, life sciences, fashion, sports, entertainment and retail.

He provides strategic counsel to public and private companies on global trademark clearance and a broad range of trademark, copyright and design rights issues. He also has a wealth of experience advising on the acquisition, sale, and licensing of IP and technology assets. Additionally, Smith advises clients on the IP and technology aspects of corporate transactions. Smith also represents clients in the life sciences industry in complex collaborations and licensing transactions. With a deep understanding of complex agreements, he advises on the structuring, drafting and negotiating of international and domestic agreements, such as strategic collaborations, licensing deals, joint ventures, franchise agreements, research and development partnerships, manufacturing, supply, distribution and sponsorship agreements.

In his contentious practice, Smith has extensive experience in domestic and international IP and commercial litigation and arbitration, including numerous high-profile cases before the UK Supreme Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union. He also has a long history of success in contentious actions before the UK Intellectual Property Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and in many domain name disputes.

"Bringing on board an experienced practitioner like Nathan is a tremendous asset to our clients in the UK and globally. We are excited to welcome him as the newest member of our London team renowned for delivering top-tier counsel and pragmatic advice to help our clients succeed locally and internationally," said Christopher Hitchins, managing partner of Katten in London.

Prior to joining Katten, Smith was an Intellectual Property attorney at Dechert LLP.

He has been recognized for his work in the industry. This year's honors include Smith being named a "Notable Practitioner" by Managing Intellectual Property as part of its IP Stars rankings and "Notable Individual" by World Intellectual Property Review in its UK Trademark Rankings and included as a leading attorney in World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 directory.

"Nathan's impressive skillset and his ability to handle trademark matters in the UK and EU excite us. We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to the firm, and are confident that his addition will greatly benefit our clients," said Karen Artz Ash and Floyd Mandell, co-chairs of the Intellectual Property Department's Trademark, Copyright, and Privacy practice group.

Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP is the London affiliate of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in Asia. The London team has a wide range of experience covering asset management, corporate and commercial, finance, financial services and regulatory, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, litigation, intellectual property, data privacy, employment and tax.

The firm's London lawyers work seamlessly with colleagues in other offices located in centers of finance, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai and Washington, DC. They offer skilled, integrated legal advice, and are particularly well-placed to service the needs of clients undertaking transatlantic business. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten