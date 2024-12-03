Katten Marks Successful Expansion of Its Career Development Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm welcomed clients into the latest cohort of the Kattalyst Sponsorship Program, which focuses on the career growth of its team members through skill-building, coaching to sharpen leadership capabilities, and expanding professional networks.

For the first time, the program was organized into two tracks: the Kattalyst Client Leadership Series, in which the firm invited 20 in-house legal counsel across various industries, and the Kattalyst Alumni Program, consisting of more than two dozen current firm attorneys at all levels who have participated as protégés in the program over the years.

"This year, we elevated our Kattalyst Sponsorship Program by incorporating clients in this career-enriching experience and offering legal department attorneys the opportunity to hone essential business skills needed to step into leadership roles and thrive," said Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier.

Launched in 2021, Kattalyst is designed to support its team members and help them gain the experience, skills and connections necessary to succeed in their careers.

"The alumni program aims to further our collective goals of strengthening firm relationships, sharing strategies for individual success, and enhancing skills crucial for attorney advancement," said Amber Haggins, Katten senior director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent. "This firm initiative is intended to support the long-term career trajectory of high-performing attorneys who participate in Kattalyst."

The curriculum for this year's program, which kicked off in the spring and wrapped up in November, included virtual workshops on profile building, executive presence, personal branding and self promotion to provide practical strategies for enhancing professional development and making the most of opportunities for advancement.

Together, firm attorneys and in-house attorneys of client companies attended a two-part series on how to communicate effectively and project confidence, as well as how to leverage a commercial mindset, strategically problem solve, and build trusted relationships.

