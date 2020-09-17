Katten Named Among Best Law Firms in Hedge Fund Industry During HFM US Service Awards 2020

"Katten has been at the forefront of the hedge fund industry since its inception," said Lance A. Zinman, partner and global chair of Katten's Financial Markets and Funds department. "For decades, we have served as counsel to some of the world's largest hedge funds and most of the industry's major proprietary trading firms so we are pleased to be recognized for our leadership in providing legal services to this industry."

Also acknowledged during Wednesday's virtual awards ceremony was Katten's reputation as a one-stop resource for some of the world's largest and most successful investment management firms and hedge funds. Katten has the capabilities to address a wide range of complex issues related to trading limitations, disclosures and regulations against the backdrop of a rapidly changing financial market grappling with a worldwide pandemic. The firm also was recognized for its efforts to address financial market regulatory developments arising from the ongoing pandemic through the creation of the Katten Financial Markets Regulation COVID-19 Resource Center, which addresses current regulatory issues.

"Katten continues to play a key role in both the establishment and success of hedge funds," said Wendy E. Cohen, partner and co-chair of Katten's Investment Management and Funds practice, part of the Financial Markets and Funds department. "We are delighted to be recognized for our leadership in the hedge fund space, especially during this unprecedented year."

Katten's Financial Markets and Funds department is led by Zinman and is comprised of more than 70 attorneys in both the United States and London. Cohen co-chairs the Investment Management and Funds practice with Allison C. Yacker. The group's counsel is informed by the team's collective experience as former regulators, including attorneys who have held senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Department of Justice, major US exchanges as well as former senior in-house counsel and former business advisors to global investment banks.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten

Related Links

http://www.katten.com

