Katten Partner Gil Soffer to Head Investing in Justice Campaign

The Campaign will kick off in April, drawing on the strength of Chicago's entire legal community to ensure that everyone in and around the city who needs legal assistance has access to it, no matter their income level. The elderly, disabled individuals, veterans, children, domestic violence victims, people at risk of losing their homes, immigrants fleeing persecution and abuse, and many other low-income and disadvantaged people have received legal services through the Campaign.

Thousands of attorneys and other legal professionals at more than 150 Chicago-area law firms, corporate legal departments, companies and other law-related organizations participate in the Campaign annually. All contributions directly support the work of more than 30 pro bono and legal aid organizations, which allows for the provision of critical legal assistance to tens of thousands of people.

The Investing in Justice Campaign is the largest program of its kind anywhere in the country. Since its inception in 2007, the program has raised more than $18 million, which has leveraged millions more in funding through the CBF's Campaign grant process.

Soffer has been involved in many civic efforts. A former federal prosecutor and senior Department of Justice official, he was appointed to serve on the 11-member Racial Justice Diversity Committee for the Northern District of Illinois last year by US District Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer. The group was given broad authority to explore how racial disparity impacts people and policies in the federal court system and will issue a public report on their findings and recommendations.

