Katten Premier Private Credit Practice Grows With New Partner in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Maximilien Pucci-Sisti Maisonrouge has joined its Private Credit practice as a partner in New York. There, he will apply his proven ability to navigate complex transactions and provide key guidance on various deal types, assisting the group's longtime work with many of the most active investors in the market.

"I am proud to say that our firm has been actively involved in the private credit space since the onset of the industry. No matter the market environment, we consistently complete transactions such that there is not a deal type we haven't seen," said Michael Jacobson, chair of Katten's Private Credit department, a diverse team of attorneys that has closed more than 750 transactions in a single year.

"Max's attention to detail and big-picture thinking combined with his experience on both the borrower and lender sides fit nicely with our approach representing clients on the full spectrum of transactions in this trillion-plus-dollar industry that continues to grow."

More specifically, Maisonrouge's experience includes work on unitranche, first- and second-lien credit facilities, investment-grade, middle-market and large-cap financings as well as cross-border and domestic acquisition financings and debt restructuring transactions.

Prior to joining Katten, he practiced at other law firms in New York, one of them among the Am Law 50, where he was a member of the Banking & Finance practice.

Katten's Private Credit practice comprises nearly 65 experienced attorneys focused squarely on the industry with an established platform facilitating effective counsel of institutional clients with multiple simultaneous deals. Skilled at handling fast-track circumstances, the team develops customized strategies through seamless collaboration with other Katten practices, namely tax, corporate, health care and insolvency and restructuring or with regard to ERISA matters.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice in addition to private credit include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

