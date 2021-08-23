Katten Ranked in Top Five Most Active Law Firms for ANDA Litigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm was named a leader in Hatch-Waxman litigation for the second consecutive year in the 2021 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Litigation Intelligence Report. The report, released by intellectual property analytics company Patexia, is a comprehensive look at the top 100 best performing and most active Hatch-Waxman attorneys and law firms.

Katten ranked among the top five law firms in the Top 100 Most Active Law Firms representing Defendants category and amongst the top 10 in the Best Performing Law Firms representing Defendants group. The firm also was ranked in the top 25 of the Top 100 Most Active Law Firms overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs) and Best Performing Law Firms overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs) categories.

"Katten represents the world's largest generic pharmaceutical companies in Hatch-Waxman cases throughout the country. Our work on these cases is critical to our clients, who make significant investments to bring high-quality, affordable prescription drugs to market," said Deepro R. Mukerjee, chair of Katten's global Intellectual Property practice. "This report validates our high volume of activity and our industry-leading performance and success in handling some of the most challenging and complex patent litigations in the pharmaceutical and biotech market."

Six Katten Patent Litigation attorneys were individually ranked as top ANDA litigators. Featured in the report along with Mukerjee are Patent Litigation co-chair Brian Sodikoff; partners Joseph M. Janusz, Dr. Jitendra "Jitty" Malik and Lance A. Soderstrom; and associate Jillian M. Schurr. They were each named individually in the Top 100 Most Active ANDA Attorneys Representing Defendants and Best Performing ANDA Attorneys Representing Defendants categories.

Additionally, Mukerjee, Malik and Soderstrom were named among the Top 100 Most Active ANDA Attorneys overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs). Mukerjee and Soderstrom also were included on the Best Performing ANDA Attorneys overall (representing Defendants or Plaintiffs) list and in the top 20 of the Best Performing ANDA Attorneys Representing Defendants.

The 2021 ANDA Litigation Intelligence Report is the second annual Patexia report based on the activity and performance of attorneys and law firms for Hatch-Waxman litigation. Researchers evaluated more than 200 law firms and nearly 1,500 attorneys and analyzed the data from 1,179 ANDA cases filed from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2021.

Patexia is the largest network for intellectual property professionals with over 100,000 attorney profiles.

