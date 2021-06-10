Katten Receives High Marks in Derivatives, M&A and Securitization in The Legal 500 United States 2021 Guide

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that 90 attorneys were named to The Legal 500 United States 2021 guide. The firm also received recognition as a leader in 21 practice areas, where its highest rankings were in the categories of M&A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500 Million), Structured Finance: Derivatives and Structured Products, and Structured Finance: Securitization.



Partner Mark R. Grossmann was inducted into The Legal 500's "Hall of Fame" in the M&A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500 Million) category for being widely regarded and at the very top of his profession. Partner Michael J. Diver, and Bruce G. Vanyo, chair of Katten's Securities Litigation practice, were both selected for The Legal 500's elite "Leading Lawyers" list in Securities Litigation: Defense, which spotlights true market leaders in the sector. Additionally, in the Transport: Aviation and Air Travel – Finance category, Aviation Finance practice chair Timothy J. Lynes was also named a "Leading Lawyer" and associate Brett J. Seifarth was selected as a "Rising Star" for making major contributions to his practice.

The following practice areas and attorneys were named in The Legal 500 United States 2021 guide:



Alternative/Hedge Funds – Henry Bregstein , Wendy E. Cohen , Allison C. Yacker , Lance A. Zinman

, , , Commercial Lending – Michael A. Jacobson , Derek F. Ladgenski , Glen K. Lim , Stuart P. Shulruff

, , , Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense – Scott A. Resnik , Gil M. Soffer , Sheldon T. Zenner

, , Financial Services Litigation – Claudia Callaway , Andrew J. Demko , Gregory S. Korman , Stuart M. Richter

, , , Financial Services Regulation – Daniel J. Davis , Gary DeWaal , Michael J. Diver , Susan Light , Michael J. Lohnes , Paul McCurdy , Lance A. Zinman

, , , , , , General Commercial Disputes – David A. Crichlow , Anthony L. Paccione , Gil M. Soffer

, , Healthcare: Service Providers – Kenneth Davis Jr. , Lisa Atlas Genecov , Laura Keidan Martin

, , Intellectual Property (Copyright) – Karen Artz Ash, Floyd A. Mandell, Zia F. Modabber, Terence P. Ross, Brian Sodikoff, Joel R. Weiner

Intellectual Property (Trademarks: Litigation) – Kristin J. Achterhof, Karen Artz Ash, Roger P. Furey, Floyd A. Mandell

M&A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500 Million) – Mark R. Grossmann (Hall of Fame); Kenneth W. Miller, Kimberly T. Smith, Mark S. Solomon, Walter S. Weinberg

Media and Entertainment: Litigation – David Halberstadter, Zia F. Modabber, Joel R. Weiner

Media and Entertainment: Transactional – Susan A. Grode, Michael S. Hobel, Melanie Tomanov

Real Estate – Frank E. Arado, David R. Dlugie, Christine Noelle Fitzgerald, Andrew L. Jagoda, Timothy G. Little, Kenneth G. Lore, Scott M. Vetri

Restructuring (Including Bankruptcy): Corporate – Terence G. Banich, Michael E. Comerford, Michaela C. Crocker, John E. Mitchell, Steven J. Reisman, Katherine Scherling, Julia M. Winters

Securities Litigation: Defense – Michael J. Diver (Leading Lawyer), Bruce G. Vanyo (Leading Lawyer), Christian T. Kemnitz

Sport – Adam R. Klein, Daniel H. Render, Benzion J. Westreich

Structured Finance: Derivatives and Structured Products – Gary DeWaal, Kevin M. Foley, Christian T. Kemnitz

Structured Finance: Securitization – Christina B. Burgess, Claudine A. Chen-Young, Chris DiAngelo, Stephen B. Esko, Anna-Liza B. Harris, John Keiserman, David J. Matthews, Howard Schickler

Transport: Aviation and Air Travel – Finance – Stewart B. Herman, Timothy J. Lynes (Leading Lawyer), Brett J. Seifarth (Rising Star)

US Taxes: Non-Contentious – Jill E. Darrow, Valentina Famparska, Todd Hatcher, Saul E. Rudo

Venture Capital and Emerging Companies – Matthew S. Brown, Jeffrey R. Patt, Mark D. Wood

The Legal 500 analyzes the capabilities and assesses the strengths of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research program revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The rankings are based on a series of criteria and highlight the practice area teams that are providing the most cutting edge and innovative guidance to corporate counsel. Research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms and interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers who have unrivaled experience in the legal market.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai.

