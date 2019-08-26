Katten Refreshes Brand, Spotlights Market-Leading Finance Work

"We've long unofficially been called Katten. Listening closely to our clients made it clear that it was time to go further and freshen our brand to more consistently represent who we are, what we stand for and what differentiates us," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "We intend to reinforce our position as a go-to firm in the finance and financial markets space while continuing to trumpet our considerable strengths in many other industries and practice areas."

"The common thread in all Katten practices is deep immersion in clients' businesses and industries," Furey noted. "This allows us to better understand their goals, to be strategic, pragmatic and innovative, and to provide commercially viable solutions, ultimately delivering the business-minded counsel they expect in trusting us with their most important matters."

Over the last few years, Katten has added capabilities across its platform, made significant investments in talent and technology, and reinforced practices serving the finance and financial markets industries to better serve clients and enhance the firm's profile in the legal sector.

The newly-named Financial Markets and Funds practice, led by Global Chair Lance Zinman, spans the full breadth of this ever-evolving industry — from institutional investment managers and their products, including hedge funds, private equity funds and other alternative funds, to proprietary trading firms, global investment banks, exchanges and trading platforms.

"Our attorneys bring deep knowledge and practical, real-world experience to their work in the financial markets and the myriad of financial instruments traded throughout the world, including securities, options, futures and other derivatives," Zinman said. "We offer services from a global platform and provide a broad and integrated practice covering transactional, regulatory, enforcement and litigation matters tailored to fit the wide range of issues our clients face."

Building on the firm's revenue growth, Katten partners approved a three-year strategic plan earlier this year that seeks to further strengthen the practices that counsel Katten clients in the finance and financial market sectors, as well as other core market sectors the firm services. With the opening of an office in Dallas last year, these practices expanded to serve the needs of the North Texas business community.

Other key elements of the brand refresh include: a revamped logo; updated attorney bios and practice descriptions; and a redesigned, more mobile-friendly website that enhances the user experience and better highlights Katten's client-focused approach as well as its diversity and inclusion and innovation efforts.

"Our philosophy remains centered around the same principles that guided the firm's founding," Furey said. "While our clients are diverse, our focus is singular: providing customized, pragmatic legal advice that helps businesses grow and prosper."

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

