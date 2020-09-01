Katten's Insolvency Practice Swells as Bankruptcy Work Grows

"Terry and John both bring broad experience and keen understanding of the issues distressed companies face. Understanding clients' legal and business needs is essential to providing great client service. Our new partners add depth and breadth to our team at a very busy time. We are delighted to have them," said John Sieger, chair of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice.

Banich, who was co-chair of the Bankruptcy Litigation practice group at his previous firm, concentrates his practice on commercial and bankruptcy litigation. He has more than 20 years of experience representing nearly every type of constituent in Chapter 7 and 11 cases, including Chapter 7 trustees, Chapter 11 trustees, debtors, creditors, trustees and other interested parties in a range of insolvency-related proceedings. Additionally, he represents owners, contractors and subcontractors in mechanics liens, surety bond and contract disputes.

Banich also has represented several federal equity receivers appointed in civil enforcement actions commenced by government agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as civil actions filed by private plaintiffs.

Mitchell focuses on all facets of commercial restructuring and reorganization and has significant experience with complex bankruptcies, out-of-court workouts and sales, voluntary liquidations, asset sales, and general insolvency-related litigation. He represents lenders, creditors and debtors across the United States.

Mitchell, who served as a lieutenant in the US Army during Operation Desert Storm, routinely advises clients in the energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and restaurant, commercial finance, and transportation industries.

Banich and Mitchell were formerly at Fox Rothschild LLP and Akerman LLP respectively.

Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice was much more in demand during the first half of 2020 than during the same period in 2019 as the practice continues to take on key roles in some of the most noted bankruptcy cases. The practice generally represents debtors, independent directors, key creditor constituencies and stakeholders in major Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 cases throughout the country.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten

Related Links

http://katten.com

