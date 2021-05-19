Katten's New Corporate Attorney Focuses on M&A and Fashion Industry Counsel

"Ilana's reputation for excellence precedes her. She is an exceptional attorney whose outstanding skills and pragmatic approach will deepen our industry-leading client services," said Kimberly Smith, global chair of Katten's Corporate department and co-chair of the firm's global Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity practice.

In addition to advising on mergers and acquisitions, and divestiture and joint venture transactions, Lubin counsels clients on other strategic corporate and commercial matters. Her practice often sits at the intersection of traditional retail operations, digitization and entertainment.

Skilled at advising on celebrity endorsements and the licensing of celebrity, entertainment and fashion brands around the globe, Lubin represents retailers, consumer products companies and brand owners in connection with the development of celebrity-branded and -founded consumer product lines. Additionally, she provides counsel on implementing the revival and expansion of brands internationally, including in Europe, Asia and South America.

Her appreciation of both the scope of legal issues and the accelerated demand for businesses to innovate and reinvent themselves has made her a trusted attorney who offers a range of solutions for her clients in fashion and beyond.

