KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP'S STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED A SUPER LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced that Principal Stephen Kaufman has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list as a "Top Legislative & Government Affairs Attorney" for the fourth year in a row.

Stephen Kaufman represents clients in some of the most high-profile political campaigns and public policy debates in the City of Los Angeles, State of California and on the national stage. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters.

Kaufman is a former President of the California Political Attorneys Association, and has served on a number of other non-profit Boards, including the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles Education Fund, the Southern California Leadership Network, the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors, and the Labor 411 Foundation.



Kaufman obtained a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from UCLA in 1984, and received his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco in 1987.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

SOURCE Kaufman Legal Group