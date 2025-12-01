Kaufman Rossin and BDB Release 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey, Showing Strong Optimism in the Region
Dec 01, 2025, 12:22 ET
Local business leaders weigh in on technology investment, economic diversity and affordability challenges
PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, one of the nation's top 100 accounting and advisory firms and the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Florida, together with Business Development Board (BDB) of Palm Beach County today announced the release of the 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey — capturing the insights of a diverse group of executives from BDB member companies across the region's 39 cities and towns.
Building on the success of the 2023 edition, this year's survey provides an updated perspective on the economic trends shaping the region, including the diversity of industries driving growth along the Palm Beaches, the acceleration of technology investment, and workforce challenges tied to affordability and transportation.
"The Palm Beaches continue to demonstrate remarkable diversity and resilience," said Rick Slater, Managing Principal for Kaufman Rossin's Palm Beach and Broward markets. "We're seeing growth across industries—from financial services and real estate to manufacturing, healthcare, and technology—creating a uniquely balanced regional economy. Businesses here are investing heavily in innovation to stay competitive, and while workforce challenges persist, optimism about the future remains strong."
Among the key findings:
"The Palm Beaches' economic success stems from our diversity—of industries, talent, and opportunity," said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board. "From Jupiter to Boca Raton and west to the Glades region, we're seeing businesses thriving across sectors."
The full report is available for download at: 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey.
This second survey provides valuable insights for business owners, investors, and policymakers on the forces shaping the economy of the Palm Beaches—where innovation, diversity, and opportunity intersect.
Kaufman Rossin
Kaufman Rossin is one of the nation's top 100 accounting and advisory firms and the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Florida. Since 1962, the firm has provided audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services that help organizations and individuals achieve success. Kaufman Rossin serves clients across industries, combining deep expertise with a people-first approach to deliver lasting value.
Learn more at www.kaufmanrossin.com.
Business Development Board
The Business Development Board (BDB) is the official public/private economic development organization for the Palm Beaches. The BDB works to attract and retain industry-leading companies, foster job creation, and promote a thriving business environment that enhances the region's quality of life.
Learn more at www.bdb.org.
Contact: Rachel Gerardi Puretz, [email protected]
SOURCE Kaufman Rossin
