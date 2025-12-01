Kaufman Rossin and BDB Release 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey, Showing Strong Optimism in the Region

Local business leaders weigh in on technology investment, economic diversity and affordability challenges

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, one of the nation's top 100 accounting and advisory firms and the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Florida, together with Business Development Board (BDB) of Palm Beach County today announced the release of the 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey — capturing the insights of a diverse group of executives from BDB member companies across the region's 39 cities and towns.

Building on the success of the 2023 edition, this year's survey provides an updated perspective on the economic trends shaping the region, including the diversity of industries driving growth along the Palm Beaches, the acceleration of technology investment, and workforce challenges tied to affordability and transportation.

"The Palm Beaches continue to demonstrate remarkable diversity and resilience," said Rick Slater, Managing Principal for Kaufman Rossin's Palm Beach and Broward markets. "We're seeing growth across industries—from financial services and real estate to manufacturing, healthcare, and technology—creating a uniquely balanced regional economy. Businesses here are investing heavily in innovation to stay competitive, and while workforce challenges persist, optimism about the future remains strong."

Among the key findings:

More than half (50.3%) of local companies plan to increase technology investment, up from 31.7% in 2023 , highlighting the region's push to modernize operations and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.





, highlighting the region's push to modernize operations and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market. Economic diversity is fueling growth across the Palm Beaches , with leaders from the area's 39 municipalities noting that the mix of industries and entrepreneurial energy continues to strengthen the local economy.





, with leaders from the area's 39 municipalities noting that the mix of industries and entrepreneurial energy continues to strengthen the local economy. Affordability and commuting remain top workforce areas of focus, with leaders reporting that housing costs and traffic are affecting quality of life. Local officials are developing a Transportation Master Plan, though infrastructure improvements will take time.

"The Palm Beaches' economic success stems from our diversity—of industries, talent, and opportunity," said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board. "From Jupiter to Boca Raton and west to the Glades region, we're seeing businesses thriving across sectors."

The full report is available for download at: 2025 Palm Beach County Executive Survey.

This second survey provides valuable insights for business owners, investors, and policymakers on the forces shaping the economy of the Palm Beaches—where innovation, diversity, and opportunity intersect.

