Mary Street Capital launches as investment banking affiliate of Kaufman Rossin

New addition expands capital solutions and strategic advisory services for middle-market businesses

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kaufman Rossin Group, which includes Kaufman Rossin, the largest independent CPA and advisory firm in Florida and one of the top 50 firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of Mary Street Capital, an investment banking affiliate established to expand the firm's advisory capabilities and serve family- and founder-owned middle-market businesses.

Mary Street Capital extends Kaufman Rossin's 60+ year legacy as a trusted advisor, providing thoughtful, tailored investment banking and strategic advisory services to business owners and entrepreneurs who have historically been underserved by traditional investment banking.

"Mary Street Capital was built to meet a real need in the lower middle market, providing thoughtful, relationship-driven investment banking services to entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses," said Alex Rattner, Managing Director of Mary Street Capital. "Leveraging Kaufman Rossin's 60-year legacy of trusted advisory, we're focused on helping business owners achieve successful growth and transition outcomes."

Mary Street Capital's services span three core areas:

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A): Advisory and representation through complex company sales, mergers, and acquisitions to maximize value and ensure smooth transactions.





Advisory and representation through complex company sales, mergers, and acquisitions to maximize value and ensure smooth transactions. Corporate Finance: Tailored solutions for capital raising, debt restructuring, and financial strategy to support growth and long-term success.





Tailored solutions for capital raising, debt restructuring, and financial strategy to support growth and long-term success. Strategic Advisory: Guidance that aligns business strategy, financial goals, and operational performance for sustainable outcomes.

The investment banking team serves clients across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing and industrials, healthcare, consumer products, business services, technology/media/telecom, and transportation and logistics.

Mary Street Capital is led by Rattner and Managing Director James Wolcott, who brings decades of combined experience in investment banking, corporate strategy, and M&A advisory. Rattner has advised clients through sell-side engagements, capital raises, and strategic initiatives totaling more than $625 million in transaction value, while Wolcott has over 25 years of corporate finance and advisory experience guiding middle-market companies through growth and liquidity events.

"There aren't many investment banks serving the lower middle market that can also help clients improve performance and leverage digital transformation," said Wolcott. "That combination is what sets Mary Street Capital apart."

As part of the Kaufman Rossin Group, Mary Street Capital works in close alignment with the firm. The affiliate enhances Kaufman Rossin's ability to deliver fully integrated solutions, leveraging the firm's deep expertise across areas such as tax planning, financial planning and wealth management, trust and estate structuring, insurance and benefits consulting, transaction advisory, and operational improvement to meet clients' evolving and complex needs.

"The launch of Mary Street Capital represents a natural evolution of how Kaufman Rossin helps clients succeed," said Blain Heckaman, CEO of Kaufman Rossin. "By adding investment banking to our suite of services, we can continue to support family- and founder-owned businesses through every stage of their journey—whether they're growing, transitioning, or preparing for the future."

About Kaufman Rossin

At the Kaufman Rossin Group, it's our business to make joy your bottom line. With more than 60 years of experience and clients all over the globe, we provide professional services to businesses and their leaders, serving entrepreneurs, public companies, non-profits and individuals. The Group includes Kaufman Rossin CPAs and Advisors, one of the top 50 accounting and advisory firms in the U.S., along with Kaufman Rossin Wealth, Kaufman Rossin Insurance Services, and Kaufman Rossin Alternative Investment Services. We bring technical mastery, collective intelligence and integrity to our work for every client. But it's the listening, innovating and caring of our more than 700 team members that bring joy to clients – they give us 4.9 stars! It all starts with our joy-at-work, people-first culture, which has won us repeat honors as a Best Place to Work. Learn more at kaufmanrossin.com.

About Mary Street Capital

Mary Street Capital is an investment banking affiliate of the Kaufman Rossin Group. The affiliate provides mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and strategic advisory services to family- and founder-owned middle-market businesses, helping clients grow, maximize value, and achieve lasting success. Learn more at marystreetcapital.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Gerardi, 561-313-3135

SOURCE Kaufman Rossin