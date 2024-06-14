Kauhale Health Acquires Upstate South Carolina AL/MC Community

Kauhale Pettigru to Lead Middle-Market in Senior Living Accommodations

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Health ("Kauhale") has acquired assisted living and memory care community The Parker (Greenville, SC). This marks Kauhale's second acquisition and a further step in the execution of a deliberate senior living investment and management strategy.

The Parker will be rebranded as Kauhale Pettigru. Situated in Pettigru Historic District, and a mile from the historic charm of downtown Greenville, South Carolina and Greenville Zoo the 66,765-square foot property sits on 3.5 acres and was constructed in 2001 and within the last 36 months the common areas and more than a third of the units were renovated and remodeled. The property offers 75 Assisted Living and 17 Memory Care private suites, as well as common dining areas, private dining, beauty salon, community room, game room, parlor room, theater, gardens, patios, and multiple walking paths. The community is 100% private pay, accepting no Medicaid reimbursement.

A subordinate of Kauhale Health will operate the community and Kauhale Healthcare Management, its management company, will manage.

"I am thrilled to announce our recent acquisition," said James E. Ferkany, Member and Chief Financial Officer of Kauhale Health. "This strategic investment aligns with our commitment to provide exceptional care and empowering support to seniors in vibrant communities. We look forward to integrating our proven operational expertise and personalized approach to enhance the quality of life for residents while fostering a warm and welcoming environment for family members and associates."

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by five principals with a combined 145 years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care operations, acquisitions, operational transfers, and development. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 450 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties. As of this release, the company owns/manages approximately 500 senior living units, with operations in three states. The company's mission is to empower purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind in a vibrant community. The company's interests include senior living management, investments, and development.

Contact

Blake F. Church

[email protected]

303-818-2711

SOURCE Kauhale Health