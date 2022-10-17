Kauhale Health and Torey Riso Join Forces

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Health ("Kauhale") formed a strategic alliance with senior housing industry veteran Torey Riso to expand its Midwest portfolio. Kauhale and Riso will pinpoint funding and operational alternatives through strategic collaboration and co-investments with key investors in the senior living/integrated post-acute care sector.

Through traditional joint venture and creative lease structures, Kauhale and Riso will create unique long-term value for investors. Kauhale has extensive operating and ownership experience and has created significant value for its investors through passionate, programmatic, and efficient operations. This operating model is desperately needed in our current economic environment. Kauhale's first assets were acquired post-Pandemic, meaning that neither time nor attention was required to achieve pre-pandemic occupancy and income levels. Kauhale team members are keenly focused on cultivating value in current market conditions.

"By joining forces with Torey, we can build a more durable capital model and deliver a best-in-market platform for all of our stakeholders," said Blake F. Church, founding member of Kauhale. "Torey is a former CEO and President of a public REIT that invested exclusively in seniors housing and care assets with best-in-class operators and is uniquely positioned to help us grow. We look forward to leveraging our collective relationships to grow our portfolio."

"I'm thrilled to work closely with the Kauhale team to build its platform," said Riso. "I've seen this 'movie' before and know it'll happen with Kauhale. When an experienced operating team focuses on residents and associates, and is fueled by the right capital, a sizeable portfolio can be assembled and great things can be achieved. Together, we'll provide outstanding outcomes for residents and their families, create significant opportunities for associates, and offer exceptional returns for investors — even in tough economic times. I'm excited to be a part of this initiative."

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by five principals with a combined 130 years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care operations, acquisitions, operational transfers, portfolio management and development. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 300 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties. The company currently has $45 MM AUM, approximately $20 MM in annual income, approximately 350 residents and 200 associates.

About Torey Riso

Torey Riso has held C-suite leadership roles in the healthcare and real estate industries throughout his career. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Leader of Healthcare Real Estate at Huron Consulting Group, a global consulting firm. He previously served as President and CEO of Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, a Chicago-based real estate advisory and brokerage firm; as President and CEO of Care Investment Trust, a New York City-based real estate investment company (publicly-traded REIT prior to 2014); as senior vice president and chief counsel for various business units of lender CIT Group Inc.; and was in private legal practice with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, a national law firm in New York City. Torey is licensed to practice law in California and New York and is a registered representative with a Series 7, 79, and 63. He currently serves on the Spring Planning Committee for the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), and has served as an Executive Board Member of the American Senior Housing Association (ASHA).

