Kauhale Health Sets Out to Define New Era of Aging

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living conglomerate Kauhale Health ("Kauhale") recently completed work on a strategic framework that will become its corporate DNA as it guides decision-making, operations, and culture.

Kauhale's freshly minted mission touches on a universal human need. A succinct yet powerful statement that resonates with residents, family, and team members alike. "To empower purposeful living."

"We understand the immense impact that relational centered care and emotional connections can have on our resident's wellbeing," said Pam Reese, RN, a Founding Member and Sr. VP of Resident Services. "It's not only about providing physical care; it's about creating meaningful relationships and fostering a sense of belonging. We prioritize deep connections."

Kauhale believes it has created an edge in the senior living market through its multi-faceted approach to well-being. This new model blends high-quality care with a culture that's both nurturing and richly diverse. To accomplish it, Kauhale has put its money where its mouth is, by hiring highly skilled, passionate team members who feel valued, and are inspired to do their best work every day.

Kauhale is taking a 360-degree approach, across the continuum of care, leveraging best in class ancillary partners and care philosophies, technology, all underpinned by the belief that well-being is more than just the absence of illness. Well-being means physical, emotional, and spiritual fulfillment. This holistic approach includes weaving the fabric of every resident's personal story into care approaches that are personal and that evolve with the needs of each resident. These personalized plans are not static documents but living roadmaps that are continually assessed and adjusted to prioritize a complete spectrum of needs.

Kauhale Health is shaping the future of the industry. This innovative model based on personal growth and a community-centric ethos promises to not just alter the business of senior living, but to redefine it. For Kauhale, this isn't just about developing a new strategic plan; it's about changing how society approaches, supports, and experiences aging.

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by five principals with a combined 130 years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care operations, acquisitions, operational transfers, portfolio management and development. Our team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 300 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties.

