Kauhale Health Grows Memory Care Platform with Missouri Acquisition, Ohio Recapitalization

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Health has completed the acquisition of The Grande at Creve Coeur, a Class A memory care community in Creve Coeur, Missouri, and the recapitalization of Kauhale Centerville in Centerville, Ohio. These transactions mark the company's fourth acquisition in four years and reflect continued progress in executing its long-term senior living investment and operating strategy.

At Kauhale Creve Coeur, we're committed to redefining the memory care experience. Situated is a stand alone memory care community in greater St. Louis, Missouri. Nestled in the West County enclave of Creve Coeur, our community is a haven of stability and safety that provides our residents with the support they need to live a life of fulfillment. Whether you're looking for life's next adventure or are seeking services for someone you love, we'll be here to support you every step of the way.

The Grande will be rebranded as Kauhale Creve Coeur. Built in 2017, the community is situated on 1.96 acres approximately 14 miles west of downtown St. Louis and offers a peaceful suburban setting with convenient access to the city. Amenities include private suites, a private dining room, creative studio, therapy room, resident lounges, outdoor porches, and a central courtyard. The submarket presents strong growth potential, with a resident population aged 75 and older that exceeds the national average, as well as median household incomes and average net worth that are more than double national levels.

Kauhale Centerville HoldCo LLC, an affiliate of Kauhale, sponsored the acquisition and recapitalization of Kauhale Centerville, a Class A memory care community built in 2016 and acquired in 2024. The recapitalization is being completed through a secured loan from Coastal States Bank, Kauhale's strategic lending partner. Kauhale Healthcare Management, the company's management arm, will oversee operations at the community.

"This acquisition reflects our continued access to the capital we need to execute our growth strategy, even in a challenging operating environment," said Blake F. Church, Executive Managing Director of Kauhale Health. "We're still building our presence in senior living and memory care, but we're fortunate to work with strong capital partners. Creve Coeur and Kauhale Centerville build on our successful relationships with our lender and investors, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional care and meaningful support for both residents and associates."

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health is a Midwest-based firm specializing in senior living management, investment, fund management, and development. The company is dedicated to creating vibrant senior communities that prioritize well-being, purpose, and peace of mind. Led by four principals with more than 100 years of combined experience in senior living and integrated post-acute care asset management and operations, Kauhale has built a strong track record across 20 U.S. states and has managed more than 450 properties, including Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC). It currently oversees approximately 1,000 senior living units across five states.

