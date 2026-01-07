Kauhale Healthcare Management to Oversee Kingswood Community

Management transition includes strategic enhancements and $12 million in planned capital improvements

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Healthcare Management ("Kauhale") has been appointed the new manager of Kingswood Senior Living Community ("Kingswood"), a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) located in Overland Park, MO.

On January 1, 2026, Kauhale took over management of the 332-unit community following its purchase out of bankruptcy. Part of the new strategic plan is to transition the life care community, which first opened in 1982, to a rental community.

Kauhale is responsible for implementing a series of strategic enhancements across care, services, amenities, associate engagement, and resident outcomes at the Kingswood campus. Additionally, more than $12 million in direct capital improvements will be invested in the community over the next three years. The venture is led by Jim Palculict, President and Chief Operating Officer at Kauhale. Kingswood marks the company's second appointment as manager of a full continuum of care campus on behalf of the new owner.

"At Kauhale, we believe that quality starts and ends with people," said Palculict. "We've had great success developing, attracting, and retaining high-performance care teams and empowering purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind for residents and their families. We've been working with Kingswood's Executive Director, Sergio del Pino, and stakeholders to prepare and execute a plan that serves the needs of Overland Park's seniors. We aim to reestablish Kingswood as the premier healthcare campus in the marketplace."

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by four principals with a combined 100+ years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care asset management and operations. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 450 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties. As of this release, the company owns/manages approximately 1,100 senior living units, with operations in five states. The company's mission is to empower purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind in a vibrant community. The company's interests include senior living management, investments, fund management, and development.

Contact

Blake F. Church

303-818-2711

[email protected]

kauhalehealth.com

SOURCE Kauhale Health