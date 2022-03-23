Kauhale Healthcare Management to Oversee Vista Grande Villa in March

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Healthcare Management ("Kauhale") has been appointed as the new manager of Vista Grande Villa (Jackson, MI), a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), by Vista Grande Villa's board of directors.

On March 23, 2022, Kauhale took over management of the 318-unit community following the purchase and refinancing of outstanding bonds by Lapis Advisers, LP. Part of the new strategic plan is to transition the life care community, which first opened with independent living apartments and skilled nursing in 1972, to a rental community.

Lapis Advisers, LP

Kauhale plans to launch a series of strategic enhancements to care, services, offerings, amenities, associate engagement, and resident outcomes for Vista Grande Villa ("VGV"). Additionally, direct capital improvements to the community, which will take place over the next two years, are valued at more than $5 million. The venture will be led by Blake Church, Founder and Managing Director of Kauhale Health, the parent of Kauhale Healthcare Management. Vista Grande Villa marks Kauhale's inaugural agreement and the first step of an aggressive regional senior living management strategy.

"At Kauhale, we believe that quality starts and ends with people," said Jim Palculict, Member and Chief Operating Officer of Kauhale Healthcare Management. "We've had great success developing, attracting, and retaining high-performing care teams. We're working with Vista Grande Villa's Executive Director Chelsea Eisele, as well as VGV's board of directors, to prepare and execute a plan that serves the needs of Jackson's seniors. We aim to reestablish VGV as the premier healthcare campus in the marketplace."

"We are very excited about the prospects for Vista Grande Villa as it transitions to new management and embarks on the strategic change to a rental community," said Basia Terrell, Managing Principal at Lapis Advisers. "This is exactly where we like to invest, in a transformative capital improvement campaign while enabling a borrower to remain a community centered nonprofit corporation."

About Kauhale Healthcare Management

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Healthcare Management (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by five principals with a combined 130 years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care operations, acquisitions, operational transfers, and development. Our team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 300 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties.

About Lapis Advisers, LP

Founded in 2009, Lapis Advisers, LP (lapisadvisers.com) specializes in turnaround investment opportunities in the municipal bond market. Our portfolio includes performing, complex, time-sensitive, and special situation investments in the municipal arena. Our capital provides flexibility to customize borrower solutions that may not be easily served by more traditional credit providers, and our collaborative investment approach yields longstanding partnerships. Our dedication to professionalism, keen industry insight, and certainty of execution has helped our clients swiftly meet their financial needs for over a decade.

SOURCE Kauhale Health