Kavalan Appoints Marussia Beverages UK as Sole Distributor

Marks New Era for Taiwan's Award-Winning Single Malt in Britain

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's globally celebrated whisky distillery, today announces the appointment of Marussia Beverages UK Ltd as its sole distributor in the UK, signalling a powerful renewal to one of Kavalan's most influential whisky markets.

The partnership sets the stage for a prestige-led reintroduction of Kavalan's award-winning portfolio to the UK's most discerning retailers, venues and collectors.

Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky, the distillery’s inaugural age statement and flagship expression, marks a new chapter in the UK with Marussia Beverages.

King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee said family-owned Marussia Beverages is one of the UK's most respected artisanal spirits specialists and will oversee nationwide distribution across on-trade, off-trade, specialist retail, e-commerce and grocery channels.

"This is a bold new partnership for us and is designed to firmly establish Kavalan as the leading luxury single malt from a world whisky region. Central to this new era will be a focus on Kavalan's 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky, our first-ever age statement release, as our flagship expression."

Originally released in 2025, the 15YO marks a defining milestone in Kavalan's journey through time and maturation, expressing vibrant tropical fruits and caramel sweetness, with notes of caramel apple, plum, dark chocolate gelato, and walnut coffee mousse.

Marussia Beverages UK Managing Director Trevenon Weeks said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to officially bring the award-winning house of Kavalan back to the UK. To represent a distillery that has so decisively claimed the world stage, securing multiple 'World's Best' titles, is a genuine honour. Our entire strategy is built to match their ambition, re-introducing these exceptional single malts with the focus and premium stature they deserve. The UK's discerning drinkers are in for a revelation."

The partnership's strategic priority will be on carefully curated placements in landmark accounts and high-end venues. Specialist retailers and influential venues will help build brand authority and long-term prestige.

The approach will leverage Kavalan's extraordinary record of global recognition and "World's Best" titles as a cornerstone of its UK market reentry, as the market continues to prioritise premiumisation, provenance and discovery, values that resonate with Kavalan's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and international acclaim.

Kavalan UK Launch and Activities

March

Official UK launch : orders open for fulfilment

: orders open for fulfilment Whisky Live & Fine Spirits London: March 27–28

March 27–28 The Whisky Exchange Whisky Show, London: October 2–4

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 950 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

About Marussia Beverages UK

Marussia Beverages UK is a Swedish-owned family business and the UK's leading artisanal spirits specialist, representing an exceptional portfolio spanning sake, whisky, gin, liqueurs, rum, cognac, armagnac, brandy, tequila, sherry, calvados and vodka. Its expertise in premium brand building makes it a natural partner for Kavalan's next chapter in Britain.

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Tsai

[email protected]

Wendy Wang

[email protected]

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