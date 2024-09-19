Kawasaki and CB&I Sign Strategic Collaborative Agreement for Promoting Commercial-Use Liquefied Hydrogen Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Kawasaki) and CB&I, a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, announced today their signing of a strategic agreement for promoting a commercial-use liquefied hydrogen (LH 2 ) supply chain and realizing a zero-carbon-emission society. The signing ceremony took place at Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Houston on September 18, 2024.

Signing ceremony in Ho From left (honorifics omitted): Motohisa Amako, General Manager, Hydrogen and Carbon Neutral Division, Energy Solution & Marine Engineering Company of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Motohiko Nishimura, President, Energy Solution & Marine Engineering Company of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mark Butts, Senior Vice President, CB&I Brian Sherman, Vice President, Commercial, CB&I

"We are very pleased for this opportunity to build and launch a commercial liquefied hydrogen supply chain in cooperation with CB&I," said Motohiko Nishimura, President, Energy Solutions & Marine Engineering Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. "By taking advantage of both companies' strengths and specialized know-how, we aim to cost down hydrogen, strengthen hydrogen supply chain competitiveness, and accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon society."

Both companies will use their specialized know-how to provide infrastructure that will enable commercial-scale international LH 2 supply chains in order to help achieve carbon-neutrality. By leveraging our combined expertise to deliver large-scale LH 2 infrastructure solutions, CB&I and Kawasaki are removing barriers, driving down costs and enhancing scalability across the entire supply chain.

"This strategic partnership represents a significant advancement in liquid hydrogen storage capabilities," said Mark Butts, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "Our technical expertise and extensive experience in liquid hydrogen storage position us at the forefront of the energy transition, delivering reliable storage solutions and executing projects worldwide with proven success."

Under this agreement, the companies will provide infrastructure to advance the global realization of a sustainable energy economy and meet decarbonization targets. This collaboration will reduce LH 2 infrastructure costs and contribute to more widespread use of this clean and efficient energy source.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is general engineering manufacturer with over 125 years of experience manufacturing products spanning land, sea and air. Kawasaki established the Kawasaki Group's new vision statement, "Group Vision 2030: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future," and is focusing on three fields, "A Safe and Secure Remotely-Connected Society," "Near-Future Mobility," and "Energy and Environmental Solutions" in order to provide solutions for social issues. For "Energy and Environmental Solutions" in particular, by securing the technology necessary for the entire supply chain (for production, transportation, storage and utilization) ahead of the rest of the world, Kawasaki aims to bring about a society that utilizes hydrogen, the ultimate clean energy that emits no carbon dioxide when used. To learn more, visit https://global.kawasaki.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected benefits from the collaboration agreement discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

