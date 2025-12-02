McDermott Appoints Ahmed Ali Attiga to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced the appointment of Ahmed Ali Attiga, former Chief Executive Officer of the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), to the company's Board of Directors.

"Ahmed brings incredible global expertise in international finance, governance and operations in the energy sector and is a welcome addition to our robust board," said Michael McKelvy, McDermott CEO and Board Chair. "I look forward to collaborating with him as we advance McDermott's strategy and create increasing value for all our stakeholders."

"I am honored to join McDermott's distinguished Board and eager to contribute to the company's footprint and innovation in the global energy industry," Attiga said.

An economist and banker, Attiga currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Assaray Trade & Investment Bank and is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Doha-based Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Qatar. Attiga served as CEO of APICORP from 2017 to 2022. During his tenure, he spearheaded a comprehensive transformation of governance, growth, financial management, technical operations, policies and procedures, and risk management. Prior to APICORP, he held multiple leadership positions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including overseeing investment and advisory programs in multiple countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Attiga's extensive experience includes advisory and capital raising assignments in private equity and infrastructure investments in the MENA region and work with the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., as senior advisor to the Executive Director and Private Sector Development Specialist. His early career included serving as a privatization advisor to the Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; and serving as a Research Associate at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and at Kuwait University.

Attiga has served on the boards of multiple institutions across public and private sectors and with civic, think tanks, and non-profit organizations including the boards of Alkhorayef Petroleum Company in Kuwait, Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA) in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates Development Bank in the UAE, and the Libyan Investments Authority. He also served on the board or as a trustee for organizations including the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, the Jordan Royal International Commission on Privatization, the Jordan Institute of Directors, Amman International Baccalaureate School, and the Arab Thought Forum.

Attiga holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Kuwait University, a Master of Science in International Economics, and Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also received a Doctor of Philosophy in Finance and Development from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1999.

The appointment follows shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to increase the size of the Board to ten members. Shareholders also granted the Board authority to fill that vacancy as and when it deemed fit. Following an international search and selection process, Attiga was selected to fill the tenth position.

