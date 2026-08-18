Kawneer Announces Leadership Changes to Bolster Presence in Western U.S. and Canada

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawneer, a leading manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems for commercial construction, is expanding its presence in the Western region. Today, the company announced key leadership appointments and partnerships that strengthen its team and support business growth across the Western United States and Canada.

"These strategic appointments and collaborations reflect the momentum we're building in the West and our commitment to investing in our people, infrastructure, and service capabilities," says Kate Anderson, Vice President, Sales and Customer Operations.

Jen Brown joins Kawneer as Regional Manager, leading the western U.S. and Canada regions. Brown brings deep industry expertise and experience that enhances the regional team's capabilities and will drive continued customer partnerships and service. Craig Gauger, who currently represents the Northern California territory, has been promoted to a leadership role focused on overseeing agency relationships across western markets.

"We are excited to welcome Jen and Craig into their roles, and they come at the perfect time as Kawneer accelerates growth across the West," adds Anderson.

In addition to these leadership appointments, Kawneer is expanding its on-the-ground representation in the Western market through its relationships with PGP and BP Architectural Products.

PGP, a manufacturers' representative agency for commercial construction and architectural clients, currently represents Kawneer in Texas and will expand its footprint to include Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and New Mexico. PGP has a strong track record of success in Texas and will bring that same level of expertise, responsiveness, and partnership to its new service areas.

BP Architectural Products, a commercial building facade and glazing resource, is now representing Kawneer's California and Nevada markets. BP Architectural Products has an established presence in these areas and is well positioned to build on this foundation to strengthen Kawneer's presence in the region and continue delivering exceptional customer support.

"These investments allow us to continue growing in new markets and offer the exceptional service and support our customers expect," Anderson concludes.

This year, Kawneer is celebrating its 120-year legacy of shaping modern architecture. The company continues to advance solutions that help architects bring ambitious visions to life through resilient, high-performing, and aesthetically driven building envelope systems.

To learn more about Kawneer, visit www.kawneer.com.

About Kawneer

Kawneer creates positive environments to shape a better world. Founded in 1906, Kawneer's pioneering architectural solutions continue to advance modern design, delivering resilient, distinctive buildings that promote sustainability and well-being. Defined by quality, durability and performance, Kawneer is building legacies and constantly evolving to remain relevant from generation to generation. Kawneer uses recycled content throughout its products wherever possible to deliver sustainable aluminum facade solutions. Kawneer is committed to building a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE Kawneer Company, Inc.