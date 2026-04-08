Kay Properties & Investments to Host Its Annual Kay Investor Day Conference for 1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 UPREIT Investors on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a leading national real estate investment firm specializing in 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 721 UPREIT investment offerings, announces it will be hosting its Annual Kay Investor Day Conference, on April 16, 2026, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA.

The free educational investor event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and include snacks, hors d'oeuvres, and a cocktail hour.

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments addresses approximately 150 accredited investors during last year’s Kay Investor Day. This real estate investment event is designed for investors who are looking to gain in-depth knowledge from industry experts about how to navigate the 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 721 UPREIT investment space with confidence.

The Kay Properties Investor Day Conference will bring together over 12 major DST and 721 UPREIT sponsor firms who will share their investment insights, market expertise, and investment strategies for today's 1031 exchange investors.

"Last year's Investor Day conference attracted approximately 150 investors from across the country because it is one of, if not the only event, where investors have the opportunity to hear and meet with the Kay team that has completed over 10,000 1031, DST and UPREIT transactions as well as hear from many of the nation's top DST real estate sponsors, learn about their strategies, and gain valuable insights into the 1031 exchange, DST and 721 UPREIT landscape. We expect this year to be nearly twice as big as investors are hungry to learn about 1031 exchange strategies such as the Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 UPREIT in the context of current economic and global events," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments, and architect of the Kay Investor Day Conference.

Kay Properties is Considered a Leader in the 1031 Exchange, DST and 721 Exchange Investment Arenas

Kay Properties & Investments is considered one of the most sought-after real estate investment firms in the nation solely dedicated to 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust, 721 UPREIT and real estate investments. For nearly two decades, Kay Properties team members have helped over 4,000 investors complete more than 10,000 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 UPREIT investments.

However, what really makes Kay Properties so unique within the real estate investment sphere is the firm's proprietary online marketplace at www.kpi1031.com that allows investors to explore various 1031 exchange, DST and 721 exchange UPREIT investment opportunities located across the entire country and including multiple real estate asset classes, including multifamily, industrial, retail, net lease, medical, self storage, data center and more.

Today, the Kay Properties DST 1031 exchange marketplace platform offers investors access to typically 20-40 DST offerings from over 25 different DST and 721 UPREIT real estate sponsor companies. Within the marketplace, investors can review offering documents, business plans, research and analysis materials, and the risk factors of each 1031 investment.

As a result, The Kay Properties DST 1031 exchange marketplace has become a best-in-class platform available for connecting high-net-worth investors with available real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings.

"It is because of our deep knowledge and direct access to some of the premier DST sponsor firms in the nation that we produce an event like Kay Investor Day Conference. This event will bring all sides of the 1031 exchange equation in a single room including high-net-worth investors and some of the most active DST and 721 UPREIT sponsors and operators in the nation," said Kay.

Kay Investor Day Conference Highlights

The Kay Properties Investor Day Conference will include the following highlights:

Expert-Led Panel Sessions:

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from multiple panel sessions featuring leading DST and 721 UPREIT sponsors. These sessions will cover the latest trends, investment strategies, and market dynamics shaping the industry.

Sponsor Evaluation and Due Diligence Workshops:

The Kay Properties & Investments team will also host dedicated sessions on how investors should be looking at the potential risk factors of investing in DST and 721 UPREIT investments. These workshops will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Kay Properties & Investments conducts due diligence and risk review on DST and 721 UPREIT offerings.

In Person Interaction with the Entire Kay Team of Advisors:

The Kay Properties team of advisors has for nearly two decades helped over 4,000 investors nationwide complete more than 10,000 1031 exchange, DST and 721 UPREIT transactions. Investors at Kay Investor Day 2026 will be able to have direct in person access to the entire Kay Properties team of advisors providing them with an invaluable resource as they consider investing in 1031 exchange, DST and 721 UPREIT investments.

"This event is a must-attend for 1031 investors looking to learn more about investment strategies such as 721 Exchange UPREITs and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Attendees will be able to meet sponsors face-to-face and learn more about strategies being utilized in today's 1031 exchange market. We feel that it is incredibly important for investors who are investing a significant amount of money into any real estate investment to meet the people behind the offerings. This event will provide investors unparalleled access to some of the nation's top DST and 721 UPREIT sponsors and take their education on and understanding of 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 UPREIT properties to the next level," said Kay.

To RSVP and for more information, please visit www.kpi1031.com/kayday26/ or call 1.855.899.4597.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com:

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 10,000 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

All offerings are available to accredited investors only (generally defined as having a net worth (excluding primary residence) of greater than $1 million dollars). This material is not tax or legal advice. Please consult your CPA/attorney for guidance. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) for the offerings business plan and risk factors before investing. Securities offered through FNEX Capital LLC member FINRA, SIPC.

www.kpi1031.com, 1.855.899.4597, [email protected]

Contact: Vincent Aviani, Communications Director

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments