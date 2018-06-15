KAYAK Introduces Matchmaker for the Big Soccer Game

From your favorite types of stadium food to the fan culture and climate you're looking to surround yourself with, KAYAK Matchmaker considers personal travel, weather, food and fan-ing choices before matching you with a new team. So fans can quickly get up to speed, KAYAK also sends a quick snapshot of important fan knowledge including the country's nickname, food and drink preferences and the team's odds of winning it all. To help Americans truly feel like a fan and experience the world, KAYAK is also offering the chance to win a trip to the country of the team you match with.

"This is anticipated to be one of the most talked about sporting events of the year and just because the U.S. team is staying home, it doesn't mean you have to," said David Solomito, Vice President North America marketing, KAYAK. "Just like KAYAK filters your options to help you feel confident that you found the right flight, KAYAK Matchmaker lets you filter your fan preferences to find the right team to support, and the best flight to get you there."

To find your team, head to www.kayak.com/matchmaker and start filtering. The contest will conclude at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 15, 2018. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The entry period starts at 12:00:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on June 1, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 15, 2018 (the "Entry Period"). The Drawing date will be on or about July 16, 2018. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States, D.C., and Canada, 18 years or older. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules available at kayak.com/matchmaker. Sponsored by KAYAK. See terms and conditions here.

