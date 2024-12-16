KAYAK is calling it: 2025 will be the Year of Long-Haul, Bucket List Trips

Searches for Japan soar, Asia and Caribbean flight prices hit 3-year low and business class demand strengthens

KAYAK Unveils its Data-Driven Travel Trends that will Define 2025

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers, get ready to flex those passports in 2025. According to data from KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, two-thirds of all flight searches on the platform for 2025 are for international flights. And the good news? International airfare in 2025 is cheaper than last year. The even better news? Flights to KAYAK's #1 trending region for 2025 travel, Asia, are the cheapest they've been in 3 years on average.

Japan sticks out as the must-see destination for 2025. Tokyo is 2025's most searched destination and is expected to be the #1 Spring Break destination next year. Search interest in Sapporo, Osaka and Tokyo are up between 11 and 31% YoY. As new flight routes open up, prices come down and word gets out about skiing, expect to see social feeds filled with Mt. Fuji next year.

"We're seeing a shift in the way travelers fly," said Steve Hafner, KAYAK CEO. "Travelers are willing to fly further and spend more in 2025, as evidenced by the increase in interest to Asia and rise in business class searches on site."

To help travelers navigate their trips in the year ahead, KAYAK's Travel Trends Forecast offers data-driven tips and tricks to make the most of 2025 with top insights such as:

Drops in Airfare to Asia : Airfare to Asia is on average down 7% compared to 2024. Top deals include flights to Sapporo (-19%), Okinawa (-17%), and Osaka (-14%).

Airfare to is on average down 7% compared to 2024. Top deals include flights to (-19%), (-17%), and (-14%). Caribbean is Calling: Airfare to the Caribbean is the cheapest KAYAK has seen in three years, and looking specifically at prices last year, airfare is down 17% YoY. Look out for deals to destinations like Dominica (-21%) and Barbados (-17%)

Airfare to the is the cheapest KAYAK has seen in three years, and looking specifically at prices last year, airfare is down 17% YoY. Look out for deals to destinations like (-21%) and (-17%) Business Class, Anyone?: Searches are up 19% YoY because we all love a little luxury. On average, business class seats to Cancun ($1,274) and Iceland ($2,882) are surprisingly affordable.

Searches are up 19% YoY because we all love a little luxury. On average, business class seats to and are surprisingly affordable. February is for Savings: The month of love was the cheapest to travel in 2024. For those looking to escape the cold, consider St. Lucia . Flight prices are down 17% YoY this coming Feb.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation packages. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com .

Methodology

KAYAK considered searches for flights, rental cars and hotels between 5/1/24 - 10/31/24 for travel between 1/1/25 - 12/31/25 . For year over year comparisons, the same search dates in 2023 and travel dates in 2024 were used. To determine top trending destinations, KAYAK considered flight destinations with the greatest year-over-year increase in search interest using the above search and travel dates. For Spring Break interest, the same search dates above in 2024 were used for travel between 3/1/25 - 4/30/25 vs search dates in 2023 for travel between 3/1/24-4/30/24 were used. For the best time to book data, KAYAK considered historical searches on our platform for the travel period between 10/1/23 - 9/31/24 for searches between 0 and 51 weeks before the travel date from a US origin to any destination. The best time to book was determined by looking at average round-trip, economy airfare for weeks out from travel. Prices and percentages are on average and are subject to change. Savings are on average and are not guaranteed. See landing page for full methodology HERE .

