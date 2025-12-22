2026 Travel Takes Off: Falling Prices and Global Events Push New Cities Into the Spotlight, per KAYAK Data

Eastern Europe Set to Dominate Travel Amid Lower Fares & Improved Accessibility

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, today released its highly anticipated 2026 Travel Trends Forecast , an exclusive analysis powered by millions of searches and a first look at KAYAK's forward-looking travel insights.

The forecast signals a year of exploration driven by increasing travel interest, lower airfares and emerging global hotspots.

Across its flight search data, KAYAK found travel interest is climbing (up 9%) while airfares are easing (down 3% domestically and 10% internationally) setting the stage for a busy year of more affordable trips.

"Lower fares and rising interest mean travelers can stretch their budgets further in 2026," said [KAYAK spokesperson]. "Couple lower fares with new routes expanding access to historically under-the-radar cities and you've got travelers finding more reasons and more ways to explore the world."

Eastern Europe Dominates 2026's Trending Destinations

Europe is leading 2026 travel trends - and Eastern Europe is stealing the show. Seven of the top 10 trending destinations are located in Eastern Europe, where affordability, cultural depth and improved connectivity are driving record interest.

Among the fastest-rising destinations:

Prague, Czech Republic — Interest up 180%

Sofia, Bulgaria — Interest up 136%

Krakow, Poland — Interest up 106%

Budapest, Hungary — Interest up 86%

Tirana, Albania — Interest up 66%

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Interest up 62%

The world's fastest-growing destination for Americans is Christchurch, New Zealand, with an impressive 194% year-over-year increase in flight interest. And with new nonstop service making Christchurch feel closer than ever, travelers are jumping at the chance to explore the South Island.

Fandom-Fueled Travel Surges in 2026

Pop culture, sports and global events are leaving an unmistakable imprint on travel behavior. Cities tied to major fandoms are surging:

Kansas City is seeing a 14% rise in interest and ranks among the top 50 trending destinations for Americans, fueled by a combination of its powerhouse football team, heightened celebrity buzz, and its role as a host city for the upcoming world soccer tournament.





Milan is experiencing a 15% lift in flight searches as excitement builds ahead of the 2026 Winter Games.





Las Vegas is back in a big way. After a softer 2025, the city has rebounded with an 18% increase in flight interest and ranks among the top 50 cities in KAYAK's top trend list propelled by new entertainment residencies, major events and competitive fares.

Where to Find the Best Deals in 2026

KAYAK's analysis shows that the best flight deals are returning, particularly for long-haul travel. The destinations with the largest drops in airfare include:

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Airfare down 36% Split, Croatia: Airfare down 33% Naples, Italy: Airfare down 26% Florence, Italy: Airfare down 26% Shannon, Ireland: Airfare down 25%

For travelers prioritizing low-cost domestic options, Punta Gorda, FL, New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC offer the lowest average airfare for 2026.

First Look at Summer 2026: Early Searches Show Strong International Interest

Early planning for summer 2026 is already underway, with summer searches already up 9% compared to last year. Notable insights include:

International airfare is down 12%, making long-haul trips more accessible than in prior seasons.

Asia and Europe are emerging as top value picks, with airfare down 16% and 14%, respectively.

The Middle East is experiencing a 35% jump in summer search interest, driven by expanding flight connectivity.

The Caribbean is up 15%, supported by strong demand for warm-weather escapes.

Methodology

2026 Travel Trends: Based on KAYAK flight, hotel and rental car searches from 4/1/2025–9/30/2025 for travel between 1/1/2026–12/31/2026, compared to searches from 4/1/2024–9/30/2024 for travel between 1/1/2025–12/31/2025. Prices are averages for economy return flights, standard double hotel rooms, and daily rental car rates. Percent changes are approximate; prices may vary.

Summer 2026 Insights: Based on KAYAK flight searches from 6/1/2025–11/15/2025 for departures between 5/21/2026–9/9/2026 from U.S. airports, compared to searches from 6/1/2024–11/15/2024 for departures between 5/22/2025–9/3/2025.

