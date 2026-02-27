KAYAK launches "Got That Right," a New Brand Platform Bringing Confidence Back to Travel Planning

New Ad Campaign Reframes Travel Search around Reassurance

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK , a leading travel search engine, today unveiled a new brand platform and tagline, "Got That Right," alongside a new campaign designed to tap into the most stressful moment of travel planning: the decision-making.

While 66% of travelers say booking travel makes them feel stressed, most travel brands continue to focus on selling the thrill of the trip itself. KAYAK is taking a different approach by owning the moment before the trip, when uncertainty and second-guessing peak – and confidence matters most. The new platform positions KAYAK as the tool that cuts through complexity and replaces doubt with confidence, so travelers can book knowing they got it right.

"Our research underscores the reality that travelers don't need more information, they need reassurance," said Carolina Montenegro, SVP of Global Brand Marketing at KAYAK. "As travel search has become increasingly crowded and commoditized and people are bombarded by reels, reviews, stories and more - information overwhelm is real. 'Got That Right' is about giving travelers the reassurance that they've made the best choice, so they can avoid second-guessing."

Created in partnership with independent agency Rethink, the campaign is aimed at travelers aged 25-45, dramatizing the very real obstacles standing in the way of booking a trip.

At the center of the effort are two comedic 30-second spots.

"Big trip. Small screen." playfully highlights the decision paralysis Millennials often feel when booking travel on anything other than a desktop computer – and shows how the KAYAK app cuts through the noise with clear comparisons and smart tools.





With one in two (50%) Americans reporting ever feeling overwhelmed by travel advice online, "Momfluencer" pokes fun at the overload of misguided online travel advice as a mom spirals into full-blown influencer brain before her daughter shows her how simple booking with KAYAK can be.

Supporting 15-second vignettes will extend the idea on social media, positioning KAYAK as the tool that travelers trust to get their trip right.

"We have more options than ever when it comes to travel searching but those options feel overwhelming versus liberating," said Tara Lawall, Chief Creative Officer of Rethink's New York Office. "People get paralyzed by choice and second-guess everything. That's the tension we saw, and it felt like a real opening for KAYAK. So we centered the work on a simple benefit, confidence and that feeling of relief when you know you got it right."

The campaign will run in North America across TV, CTV, online video, digital out-of-home, digital audio, social, and digital channels.

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1204 adults, of whom 926 travel. Fieldwork was undertaken between 3rd - 4th February 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

