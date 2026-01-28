KAYAK for Business Simplifies Corporate Travel Planning with New Events Feature

The most seamless way to bring teams — and guests — together, anywhere

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK for Business , the brand's corporate travel platform, today announced the launch of Events, a new way for companies to plan and manage event travel at scale. Designed to reduce the time and complexity that comes with planning and attending corporate events, the new feature brings travel directly into the event workflow, making it easier for attendees to book their travel correctly and compliantly, and for planners to track and organize it.

Events enables KAYAK for Business users to set clear travel policies and payment rules upfront, allow each attendee to book their own compliant travel through a single link, and then invite up to 10,000 attendees' eliminating policy confusion, missed bookings, and endless email back-and-forth. Companies can also import and link events from existing event management tools into KAYAK for Business, then manage invitations, bookings and attendee travel centrally.

From small offsites to large-scale meetings, recruiting events, and more, the new feature simplifies travel planning for both employees and non-employee travelers, such as candidates, interns, new hires, and other guests.

"Coordinating travel logistics for business events can be a major productivity drain for organizers and attendees. We designed this feature to centralize event travel and information for attendees, leaders and admins so everyone can focus on what matters: the connections, impact and in-person learning that events deliver," says Eva Fouquet, SVP, KAYAK for Business.

KAYAK for Business Events

Event Setup & Management

Create events in minutes, configure travel policies including payment, set travel date windows, RSVP and booking deadlines, and invite attendees (including guests) in bulk. Choose between individual or unified event policies, so every booking is compliant. Events can be imported from or linked to existing event management tools, allowing companies to connect travel seamlessly to their broader event planning workflows without duplicating work.





Guests can be added to an event with a simple email address to quickly and efficiently book their own travel within policy and budget - no profile needed. Powered by KAYAK for Business's best-in-class content and direct API connections, attendees can book confidently while event managers gain a complete, real-time view of who has accepted, who has booked, and who is arriving when. Reminders, changes, and cancellations can all be managed directly within the platform.





Real-time dashboards give event managers full visibility into invite status, RSVPs, booking compliance, and travel details. Export everything in a click for finance, HR, or compliance needs.

KAYAK for Business, known for its consumer grade UI and enterprise level controls, helps companies book, manage, and track business travel. It has become the platform of choice for two of the top five firms on Business Travel News' 2025 Corporate Travel Top 100 list.

KAYAK for Business Events is available to all existing Biz+ and Enterprise customers. Learn more and request a trial HERE .

About KAYAK for Business

KAYAK for Business combines the power of a leading travel search engine with tools designed specifically for business travelers – serving companies of every size, from fast‑growing startups to global enterprises. For more information visit https://www.kayak.com/business/ .

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

