KAYAK Launches "Trip Builder", Making it Easier to Plan Multi-City Travel

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, is testing a new product feature that makes planning your next multi-city trip even easier. A helpful tool designed for anyone traveling to more than one destination, the new feature calculates the cheapest routes between multiple cities for the biggest savings. As the first and only metasearch to support this product globally, KAYAK is giving travelers more options to design a trip that best fits their needs and their budget.

The initial launch is powered by Kiwi.com, the online search engine that combines flights and ground transportation options. The new tool takes the pain out of planning multi-city travel itineraries by finding the cheapest route possible. Now, travelers considering a trip from New York, for example, to London, with stops in Dublin, Rome and Paris can easily price out the most cost effective way to get from one city to the next, in one simple search.

"Building a travel itinerary that involves more than one destination can be challenging, time consuming and costly," said Giorgos Zacharia, CTO, KAYAK. "To help travelers visiting more than one city find the perfect route, KAYAK introduced multi-city search options back in 2005. Now, with the introduction of "Trip Builder," we will not only show you the perfect route but also the cheapest, so you can see more of the world for less."

To book your next multi-city trip using "Trip Builder" on KAYAK, travelers can take the following steps:

Head to www.kayak.com and switch the dropdown menu from "Roundtrip" to "Trip Builder."

and switch the dropdown menu from "Roundtrip" to "Trip Builder." Browse other popular multi-city trips or start creating your own.

Choose the origin, what places you want to visit and for how long you want to stay in each of those places.

From there, we'll do the work for you and calculate the cheapest route.

"KAYAK is constantly looking to help travellers find the perfect flight by offering the best products for the best value. We are happy that we were able to provide this feature to match the growing demand from travellers," says Zdenek Komenda, CBDO at Kiwi.com

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With more than 6 billion queries across our platforms each year, we help people find their perfect flight, hotel, rental car, cruise, or vacation package. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com .

About Kiwi.com

Founded by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi in 2012, Kiwi.com is an online search engine allowing users to combine transportation from non-cooperating carriers. It is powered by its proprietary algorithm (Virtual Interlining) that allows users to combine flights and ground transportation from over 750 carriers, accompanied by industry-leading Kiwi.com Guarantee. Today, the company sees more than 100 million searches every day and employs over 2,600 people worldwide. Kiwi.com ranked seventh in the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list, becoming the highest-ever rated Czech company. Following the previous success, Kiwi.com ranked fifth in the very same program in 2018. In November 2019, the company announced a change in its vision of becoming the first Virtual Global Supercarrier and won the People's Choice Award at Phocuswright Conference in Miami.

Media Contacts

Kayla Inserra

Senior PR Manager

KAYAK

Mobile: +1 (919) 601-2247

Email: kinserra@kayak.com

Raymond Vrijenhoek

VP Growth, Brand & Communications

Kiwi.com

Mobile: +420 702 251 665

Email: raymond.vrijenhoek@kiwi.com

SOURCE KAYAK

Related Links

https://www.kayak.com

