KAYAK Predicts: Well-th trips, next gen destinations, and small-town escapes to define travel this year

"What the Future" Report Reveals the hotspots, emerging destinations and trends for 2026 as seen by KAYAK and TikTok

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, has dropped its 2026 'What the Future' (WTF) Report , offering a look at the destinations and travel behaviors that will shape the year ahead. Along with exclusive community data from TikTok, the report focuses on the places and patterns that matter before they become mainstream news. In its second edition, the WTF report uses billions of KAYAK user queries to spotlight overlooked destinations offering lower prices, fewer crowds and more flexibility.

The 2026 edition adds results from a survey of 14,000 Gen‑Z and Millennial travelers, social and cultural research, and KAYAK executive interviews to deliver 10 trends shaping next‑gen travel. Chief among them, the impact of AI on our travel planning, with 41% of those surveyed saying they'll trust an AI recommendation over friends and social media.

"In 2026, AI will become an even more powerful, invisible engine behind travel, anticipating what travelers need before they ask and removing friction at every step. The future of travel isn't just smarter; it's more human and personalized, with technology enhancing the experience along the way, " said Matthias Keller, Chief Product Officer, KAYAK.

"TikTok is reshaping how people explore the world, and is home to a vibrant culture of search and discovery when it comes to planning travel – from flights, to hotels, to destinations, and beyond," said David Hoctor, Vertical Director of Travel, Global Business Solutions at TikTok. "KAYAK has identified a number of emerging travel behaviors that we are seeing play out in real-time on TikTok, from microtravel trips with friends, to "gasp-away" dream vacations with their loved ones. We're thrilled to see these trends take shape in the year ahead as travelers plan their next trips.

KAYAK 2026 WTF Travel Trends

Not-yet-Tok'd

2026 is the year of rewriting popular travel routines, by swapping trending places from all over the internet, with the next "gen of destinations" not seen on social media so far. 69% of Gen Z and 66% of Millennials prefer places off their feeds. #hiddengems posts rose more than 50% on TikTok last year.

KAYAK's 2026 Top 10 Emerging Destinations, full list HERE

Rank Destination Country 1 Cork Ireland 2 Chongqing China 3 Harbin China 4 Zakynthos Greece 5 Shenzhen China 6 Almaty Kazakhstan 7 Hilo (Big Island) United States 8 Noumea New Caledonia 9 La Romana Dominican Republic 10 Luxembourg Luxembourg

Booked now, paid later

When wallets are tight, flexible payment matters more. 35% of Gen Zs and 31% of Millennials travellers surveyed say credit or installment plans will decide how many trips they can actually take in 2026. KAYAK's new "Buy now, pay later" filter migrates a preferred retail payment method into a travel facilitator.

Gasp-aways

Itineraries that inspire awe are trending. TikTok searches for Aurora Borealis jumped by +2300% in the US in mid November '25 vs the week prior. From solar eclipses to meteor showers, 63% of next generation travelers say natural wonders will guide their travel plans in 2026.

Your pal, AI

Seeking travel recommendations from family or friends? That is SO last trip. AI is the new, trusted travel BFF for Gen Z and Millennials. 41% Gen Z and Millennial travelers trust AI recommendations more than people and social media, because it draws from millions of sources, 34% say AI feels more accurate and up to date than peer suggestions.

Wellth trips

"Well-th" is the new wealth for Gen Z and Millennial travelers. More than 60% of next gen travellers, name mental reset as their top travel priority, while #wellnesstravel posts rose 150% in the TikTok community. Willing to invest more, next gen travelers redefine luxury travel as showing up rested, not showing off.

Little big trips

Small towns are the new happy place. 84% of travelers would prefer a smaller town for their 2026 escapes, as they expect lower prices and less crowds, but more authenticity. Here's where TikTok continues to validate, with one in five travelers saying social posts inspired them to visit a village.

The main event

Travelling to an event in 2026? You are not alone! 97% (!) of Gen Z and Millennial travelers plan to travel for a major event in 2026. Whether a major sporting competition, a concert or a festival, 2026 big events are not the reason to travel, they are the trip.

Headspace holidays

Slow down to feel more. 2026 travel is about catching some breath vs frantically ticking boxes on the bucket list. #slowtravel posts increased nearly 330% on TikTok in 2025. More than half of surveyed travelers say slower travel clears their heads with a clear preference of quality over quantity on the road.

Nanocations

Short trips deliver big benefits. #weekendgetaways content on TikTok rose more than 60%. Nearly 63% of KAYAK surveyed travelers plan several shorter trips in 2026, choosing quick changes of scenery for instant relaxation.

Soft adventures

Soft adventures rule. Instead of extreme challenges, 25% of travelers prefer light adventure combined with relaxation, such as a morning run followed by beach time or a moderate hike topped with a cold drink. In 2026, adventure doesn't mean roughing it.

Learn more about KAYAK's WTF 2026 trends HERE.

Methodology

Survey insights

Travel trends for 2026 were identified based on survey conducted by WALR among 14,153 Gen Z (18-28 y.o.) and Millennial (29-44 y.o. ) respondents in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden who travel for leisure purposes in the last two years. The survey was conducted using an online methodology. A sample of 2,029 people were polled in the US, and all other markets had a targeted minimum sample of 1,500 completes. The research fieldwork was conducted from October 1 - 10, 2025.

The survey insights regarding the desire to visit new destinations are based on an online survey conducted by PureSpectrum among 2,012 consumers residing in the US who travel internationally for leisure at least once a year. Fieldwork for the research took place between August 13th and 20th, 2024.

KAYAK data analysis

Based on flight and hotel searches made on KAYAK.com and associated brands in the period between April 1, 2025 and September 30, 2025 for travel between January 1, 2026 - December 31, 2026. They were compared to the same search and travel period in 2024 and 2025.

TikTok data analysis

TikTok analyzed video creation trends and hashtags used by its community between January 1, 2025 and November 30, 2025. These were then compared to the hashtags added during the same period in 2024.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

