KAYE BENDER REMBAUM ELEVATES KERSTIN HENZE TO FIRM MEMBER AND MANAGING ATTORNEY OF TAMPA, FLORIDA OFFICE

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaye Bender Rembaum, a leading law firm specializing in community association law, is proud to announce Kerstin Henze, Esq. has been elevated to Firm Member and Managing Attorney of the Firm's Tampa location.

Ms. Henze is a highly regarded legal professional with an exceptional track record assisting clients with all aspects of community association law. With over 15-years of experience, she has successfully represented numerous clients in complex legal matters, earning a reputation for delivering favorable outcomes and personalized attention. Ms. Henze is also a frequent lecturer on community association law, leading seminars for community association board members and managers.

Commenting on the relocation, Firm Member Michael S. Bender expressed enthusiasm for the move, stating, "Kerstin has been an invaluable asset to our Firm, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to our clients and their legal needs. This relocation will allow her to further expand her practice and continue providing exceptional legal services to our clients in the Tampa area."

Clients and colleagues can now find Ms. Henze at the following address:

1211 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 409, Tampa, Florida 33607

All other contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain unchanged.

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was again presented with the 2023 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2015. For more information, visit www.KBRLegal.com, call 954-928-0680 and follow the Firm's YouTube channel at KayeBenderRembaumAttorneys2280.

SOURCE Kaye Bender Rembaum