KAYE BENDER REMBAUM ELEVATES KERSTIN HENZE TO FIRM MEMBER AND MANAGING ATTORNEY OF TAMPA, FLORIDA OFFICE

News provided by

Kaye Bender Rembaum

15 Sep, 2023, 14:44 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaye Bender Rembaum, a leading law firm specializing in community association law, is proud to announce Kerstin Henze, Esq. has been elevated to Firm Member and Managing Attorney of the Firm's Tampa location.

Ms. Henze is a highly regarded legal professional with an exceptional track record assisting clients with all aspects of community association law. With over 15-years of experience, she has successfully represented numerous clients in complex legal matters, earning a reputation for delivering favorable outcomes and personalized attention. Ms. Henze is also a frequent lecturer on community association law, leading seminars for community association board members and managers.

Commenting on the relocation, Firm Member Michael S. Bender expressed enthusiasm for the move, stating, "Kerstin has been an invaluable asset to our Firm, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to our clients and their legal needs. This relocation will allow her to further expand her practice and continue providing exceptional legal services to our clients in the Tampa area."

Clients and colleagues can now find Ms. Henze at the following address:
1211 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 409, Tampa, Florida 33607

All other contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain unchanged.

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was again presented with the 2023 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2015. For more information, visit www.KBRLegal.com, call 954-928-0680 and follow the Firm's YouTube channel at KayeBenderRembaumAttorneys2280.

SOURCE Kaye Bender Rembaum

Also from this source

ALLISON L. HERTZ, ESQ., BCS OF KAYE BENDER REMBAUM WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FROM THE FLORIDA BAR AND THE DAILY BUSINESS REVIEW/LAW.COM/ALM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.