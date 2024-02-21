Kayne Anderson Real Estate Appoints Lee Asher as Senior Managing Director and Head of Medical Office Building Real Estate

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayne Anderson Real Estate today announced that Lee Asher has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Medical Office Real Estate.

Mr. Asher is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in the healthcare real estate sector. In his new role, Mr. Asher will lead Kayne Anderson Real Estate's Medical Office strategy across all funds. Kayne Anderson Real Estate, along with long time joint-venture partner Remedy Medical Properties, is the largest privately held non-hospital affiliated owner/operator of medical office buildings in the U.S., with investments totaling approximately 30 million square feet across 700 properties in 43 states comprising $12 billion in asset value.

Kayne Anderson CEO and Kayne Anderson Real Estate Co-Founder and CEO Al Rabil commented, "We have worked closely with Lee for many years and have always respected his deep understanding and knowledge of the healthcare real estate ecosystem. He is universally recognized as one of the premier players in the sector who has always exhibited both sophistication and integrity. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lee to our existing strong team."

Mr. Asher most recently served as Vice Chair and Healthcare Capital Markets Practice Group Leader at Colliers, where he specialized in providing healthcare real estate investors with acquisition, disposition, and recapitalization strategies. In this role, he also advised healthcare companies, physician groups, and health systems in the selection of development teams to support their real estate development needs. Mr. Asher has played a key role in large strategic transactions totaling approximately 73 million square feet totaling $25 billion in asset value.

Prior to joining Colliers, Mr. Asher was co-founder and leader of Healthcare & Life Sciences Capital Markets at CBRE. In 2013, Mr. Asher was named the "Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year" by Healthcare Real Estate Insights™ (HREI).

"I've worked closely with the Kayne Anderson Real Estate team for many years, and I've long admired their highly focused strategy and unmatched knowledge of the sectors in which they operate," said Mr. Asher. "I look forward to working closely with the best-in-class team at Kayne Anderson to capitalize on increasing opportunities in the medical office market and expand upon the firm's position as the premier owner/operator in the Medical Office sector."

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate
Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing approximately $15 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, and self-storage. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, a $35 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 40 years of successful experience in the real estate, renewable and energy infrastructure, energy, credit, and growth capital sectors. For more information, visit https://www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/.

