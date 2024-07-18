Kayne Anderson Real Estate Appoints Lee Levy as Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Debt

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayne Anderson Real Estate today announced that Lee Levy has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Debt.

In this role, Levy will serve alongside CEO Al Rabil and CIO David Selznick as a portfolio manager for Kayne Anderson Real Estate's debt platform, which pursues investment opportunities in Freddie Mac structured products, CMBS, and direct loan originations and purchases across Kayne's alternative niche sectors – medical office, seniors housing, student housing, and multifamily, including attainable multifamily. Levy will be responsible for leading all sourcing, underwriting, and management of the portfolio, as well as for driving development of new debt products and supporting fundraising efforts for the debt platform.

Kayne Anderson CEO and Kayne Anderson Real Estate Co-Founder and CEO Al Rabil commented, "Lee is a highly experienced and respected professional in our industry, with a long track record of successful execution. Over the past 10 years, we've built a strong debt business leveraging our firm's deep industry relationships and unmatched expertise across our niche sectors, and we're thrilled to bring in a professional of Lee's caliber to bolster the capabilities of our exceptional team."

Levy joins Kayne Anderson Real Estate with over 20 years of real estate debt experience. He was most recently a Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Real Estate Credit Investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to joining Goldman in 2017, he was a Managing Director and founding member of TPG Real Estate Finance, a carve out of Deutsche Bank's Commercial Real Estate Special Situations Group. Across these two roles, he oversaw nearly $8 billion in direct loan origination and secondary loan purchases. He previously held positions focused on commercial real estate debt at Centerbridge, Morgan Stanley, and LNR Property Group.

"Since Kayne Anderson launched its real estate debt platform in 2014, I've followed its rapid growth to become one of the pre-eminent, specialized real estate debt platforms in the industry and a go-to partner for borrowers," said Mr. Levy. "I've long-admired Kayne's conviction in and expertise across its alternative niche asset classes, and could not be more excited to join the firm to continue building on the debt platform's momentum at a time when there is so much opportunity in the market."

Over the past 12 months, the Kayne Anderson real estate debt platform has engaged in $3.4 billion of transaction volume across direct originations, Freddie Mac products, and SASB CMBS.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing approximately $16.5 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, and self-storage. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, a $36 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 40 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/. (As of May 2024)

Contacts

Media

Jon Keehner / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Real Estate