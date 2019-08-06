Kayo USA Partners with Dealer Spike as Exclusive Endorsed Vendor

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayo USA has named Dealer Spike the exclusive endorsed vendor for Kayo USA dealership websites in the United States. The goal of this partnership is to streamline Kayo USA's branding efforts across the country and to provide a strong digital marketing presence for dealers.

Kayo USA dealerships benefit from increased online leads through a state-of-the-art responsive website platform as well as additional digital marketing tools that help drive leads and sales for dealers online. Dealer Spike's digital marketing suite includes Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Marketing Automation, and Targeted Digital Advertising, which is comprised of Website Retargeting, Behavioral Targeting, Geofence Targeting, and Video & OTT/CTV Advertising.

"On behalf of the Dealer Spike team, we are delighted to enhance our value and drive more leads to our Kayo USA dealer partners," says David Mitchell, Vice President -OEM Relations at Dealer Spike. "We are honored and thank Kayo USA for selecting us as the exclusive endorsed vendor."

Through this partnership, Kayo USA will have the assurance that all dealer websites through Dealer Spike meet brand standards and are up to date with the latest software and platform requirements. New dealers are guaranteed 30% more leads after their first 90 days on the Dealer Spike platform or their money back!

"This partnership is a huge step forward toward our ultimate goal of growing and serving our dealer network to maximize exposure of our products," says Anthony Fay, National Service Manager at Kayo USA. "Kayo USA is excited to see what will become of this great partnership. We at Kayo USA would like to give a huge thank you to Dealer Spike for the opportunity."

ABOUT DEALER SPIKE

Dealer Spike is focused on driving online leads and in-store sales for dealerships in eight industries. The company provides powerful and distinctive web solutions and tools to thousands of dealers worldwide. Dealer Spike's expertise comes from real-world dealership experience and a passion for listening and responding to dealers' needs.

ABOUT KAYO USA

Kayo USA is an off-road powersports manufacturer aiming to bridge the gap between cheap, low-end powersports products and the more expensive, well-known brands. Since 2002 the focus at Kayo USA has been small to midsize ATVs and dirt bikes, built with an emphasis on strength, simplicity, dependability, and affordability. After finding great success all over the world, Kayo USA is now bringing those products to the U.S. market.

